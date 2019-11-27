“But now we’re going to have to do a little work on Thanksgiving,” Trump said. “People have different ideas why it shouldn’t be called ‘Thanksgiving,’ but everybody in this room I know loves the name ‘Thanksgiving,' and we’re not changing it.”

The seemingly random remark sparked the Twitter hashtag #WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving to mock the president’s assertion that the name of Thursday’s holiday is controversial.

“I must’ve missed the part where we called Thanksgiving something else,” one person wrote. “I hope trump enlightens us soon on what us liberals call it now so I can be sure to say the right thing on Thursday.”

“The holiday with turkey and stuffing that occurred just before the impeachment of the 45th President of the United States,” someone else quipped.

“For those of us who have to work, we call it Thursday,” another person tweeted.

In one of the few serious responses, a woman wrote that she and many other Native Americans call Thanksgiving a “National Day of Mourning” in reference to the historical mistreatment of native tribes. She added, “as far as I’m concerned, if you don’t like it, grab a ship back home and shove some crumpets up your bum and let us repair this land.”

Trump’s suggestion that some people were advocating for changing the holiday’s name may have stemmed from Fox News anchors this month bemoaning a HuffPost column that suggests ways to make Thanksgiving celebrations more environmentally friendly.

“Liberals are coming for your Thanksgiving turkey!” said political talk-show host Greg Gutfeld. An image of a turkey feast in the background of the segment was overlaid with the words “War on Thanksgiving.”

“The left isn’t just demanding that you give up steak dinners and plastic straws,” said Tucker Carlson, a Fox News political commentator. “Now, over at the Huffington Post, which really is the most ludicrous news site on the Internet, are demanding you cancel Thanksgiving dinner, too.”

The column, however, does not say that. In “The Environmental Impact Of Your Thanksgiving Dinner,” the writer lists ways that people can decrease their carbon footprints while celebrating the holiday. The suggestions include going meatless, buying locally sourced ingredients and paring down food choices to avoid waste.

“No one should be discouraged from enjoying the holiday or celebrating with family and friends, but we’re here to provide insight into the ingredients and dishes that have the largest ecological impact,” author Alexandra Emanuelli wrote. “The researchers we interviewed shared suggestions and alternative ingredients that cause less environmental damage.”

The name “Thanksgiving” was coined in the 1830s by New England residents looking back on the Pilgrims’ and Wampanoag tribe’s celebration of a successful harvest in 1621, according to the New York Times. President Abraham Lincoln made Thanksgiving an official holiday while the Civil War raged in 1863, inviting Americans to observe the last Thursday in November “as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.”

