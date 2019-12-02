The 39th president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., to treat the urinary tract infection. The center said it would issue another statement when he is released for recovery at home.

Carter has lived longer than any other former president in U.S. history. In October, he was hospitalized with a minor pelvic fracture after falling in his Georgia home. The 95-year-old fell on Oct. 6, just days after his birthday, and required stitches above his left brow.

In 2015, Carter announced that doctors had discovered a form of melanoma that spread to his brain.

“I just thought I had a few weeks left, but I was surprisingly at ease,” Carter said at a news conference that August. “I’ve had an exciting and adventurous and gratifying existence.”

He received his first radiation treatment at 90. Four months later, he was cancer-free.

Deanna Paul and John Wagner contributed to this report.

