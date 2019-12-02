“So now I have to deal with the aftermath of having the most wrong thing I’ve ever done in my life become public,” Page told the Daily Beast in a rare interview published Sunday. “And that’s when I become the source of the president’s personal mockery and insults.”

It doesn’t take much reading between the lines to see the pattern Page pointed out about how her gender colored Trump’s relentless attacks on her. But Page stands out in the long list of women Trump has demeaned because she also fits into his narrative of a “deep state” out to get him.

“Peter, oh, I love you so much,” “I love you, Peter,” “I love you, too, Lisa.” “Lisa. Lisa. Oh, God, I love you, Lisa.”

That’s Trump at an October rally insulting Page and dramatically acting out an entirely made-up conversation between her and Strzok. In fact, often when he mentions Page, she is described as Strzok’s “lover.” Not infrequently, the president has called her “lovely,” presumably sarcastically.

So where are all the missing Text messages between fired FBI agents Peter S and the lovely Lisa Page, his lover. Just reported that they have been erased and wiped clean. What an outrage as the totally compromised and conflicted Witch Hunt moves ever so slowly forward. Want them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, one of the most successful in history, is a TOTAL HOAX. The Democrats paid for the phony and discredited Dossier which was, along with Comey, McCabe, Strzok and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, used to begin the Witch Hunt. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

.....Will the FBI ever recover it’s once stellar reputation, so badly damaged by Comey, McCabe, Peter S and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, and other top officials now dismissed or fired? So many of the great men and women of the FBI have been hurt by these clowns and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

He once just straight up described her title as “FBI Lover.”

As I head out to a very important NATO meeting, I see that FBI Lover/Agent Lisa Page is dodging a Subpoena & is refusing to show up and testify. What can she possibly say about her statements and lies. So much corruption on the other side. Where is the Attorney General? @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2018

That’s compared to Strzok, who occasionally gets the “lover” tag by Trump, but not nearly as frequently, according to a review of Trump’s speeches, interviews and tweets on Factba.se.

This behavior is consistent for Trump. He has a long and ugly history of attacking women and people of color he feels threatened by with centuries old stereotypes, in an effort to try to make them seem less credible. Remember when he claimed he once saw a famous female MSNBC TV host, Mika Brzezinski, “bleeding badly from a face-lift” and left her male counterpart on the show, Joe Scarborough, alone?

”One way he exercises his 'masculine power' is to talk to and about women on the basis of their appearance, instead of more substance,” Kelly Dittmar, a gender-in-politics expert at Rutgers University, told me in 2017.

The list of women Trump has attacked with overt sexism is long, but Page is unique in Trump’s ire. She is both a woman on the record criticizing him and is at the center of his conspiracy theory that the FBI is trying to bring down his presidency. She is a particularly convenient target for him. And that has shaped his attacks on her to be relentless — and, in her mind, dangerous.

“My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening,” she told the Daily Beast.

Lets pause to explain why Trump is even focused on a former government lawyer.

It goes back to the start of the FBI’s 2016 investigation into Russia meddling and whether some members of the Trump campaign helped. After the election, Page and Strzok were under an ethics investigation by the Justice Department for texting their personal feelings about Trump to each other as they were both working on Trump cases.

Both repeatedly texted their concerns that Trump would get elected while they were working on investigations into both presidential candidates (Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and whether members of the Trump campaign worked with Russia to meddle in the election).

Page and Strzok have both maintained they were texting their private concerns about Trump and had no intention of acting on them in their official capacity.

An Justice Departent inspector general’s report out next week about the FBI’s entire role in the 2016 election investigations is expected to say as much.

As with so many things Trump seizes on, there was at least the appearance of wrongdoing. An initial look at their campaign-year texts raised eyebrows, especially when Strzok says to Page about the prospect of Trump getting elected: “We’ll stop it.” The Washington Post Fact Checker’s Glenn Kessler described that language as “disturbing.” Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz wrote that it showed a “willingness to take official action to impact the presidential candidate’s electoral prospects” and that the texts “cast a cloud” over the investigation’s credibility, even if it didn’t change the investigative actions.

Coming out on Dec. 9 is another inspector general report reviewing how the FBI started looking into the Trump campaign’s Russia connections during the 2016 election, a review of sorts of a remarkably unusual investigation that involved wiretapping a former Trump campaign official.

Early leaks of this report don’t suggest Page is a prominent figure in the upcoming inspector general report nor is she implicated in any wrong doing.

Strzok and Page were texting each other their feelings about Trump because they were having an affair. That’s the extent of Page’s personal life that is relevant to all this, and even then only marginally. Trump has played that as being central to his story of being wronged. And in doing so, he’s used Page’s gender as a way to undermine her, which is consistent with how he handles women whom he deems threats.

