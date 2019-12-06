White House counsel Pat Cipollone did not specifically say the White House would not take part in the House impeachment proceedings, but gave no indication that it would in a letter criticizing the entire process.

“House Democrats have wasted enough of America’s time with this charade,” Cipollone wrote in a letter Friday to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). “You should end this inquiry now and not waste even more time with additional hearings.”

The Judiciary Committee, the panel charged with drafting articles of impeachment, will hear from Intelligence Committee lawyers Monday on the investigation into the president’s conduct toward Ukraine.

The White House response came as little surprise. Throughout the impeachment proceedings, the White House has blocked witnesses from testifying, declined to provide documents demanded by Democrats and did not send lawyers to the Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

Instead, the White House has largely looked to the Republican-controlled Senate to wage a full defense of Trump, who is accused of abusing the powers of the presidency when he pressured Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, as well as an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, both of which could benefit Trump politically. At the time, Ukraine’s new president was seeking a White House meeting with Trump and the delivery of U.S. military aid to counter Russian military aggression by showing Moscow that the United States stood behind his country.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has directed key committees to begin writing the articles, which could include an array of impeachable offenses such as bribery and obstruction of Congress. Members of the Judiciary Committee are slated to meet this weekend to discuss what those articles would entail. Democrats remain locked in an internal debate over expanding the articles to cover Trump’s behavior outlined in former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on his investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

A White House spokesman said Friday that Trump “welcomes” a Senate trial and wants to offer “serious witnesses,” including the anonymous whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and the Bidens. What witnesses ultimately come forward in the Senate will depend largely on the senators themselves, since they will determine how, procedurally, an impeachment trial is structured.

“If it goes there, he wants a trial,” the spokesman, Hogan Gidley, said on Fox News. “It they’re going to do this, if the Democrats want this fight, it’s something the president is willing to have.”

