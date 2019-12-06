Gaetz: On that do you remember saying the following? “Liberals tend to cluster more. Conservatives, especially very conservative people tend to spread out more, perhaps because they don’t even want to be around themselves. Did you say that?”

Karlan: Yes, I did.

Gaetz: Do you understand how that reflects contempt on people who are conservative?

Karlan: No, what I was talking about there was the natural tendency, if you put the quote in context, the natural tendency of a compactness requirement to favor a party whose voters are spread out.

Gaetz: I have limited time professor so I just have to say when you talk about how liberals want to be around each other and cluster, and conservatives don’t want to be around each other and have to spread out, you may not see this from the ivory towers of your law school but it makes people in this country…excuse me, you don’t get to interrupt me on this time.