Just over a year ago, The Fix analyzed what has become one of President Trump’s favorite dodges for questions about his agenda: “We’re looking into it.”

It’s a response Trump has often employed as president.

Through the first 11 months of this year, Trump said he was “looking at,” at least 34 issues or policies, according to a Fix analysis. He has not taken any known public action to follow up on 17 of those items.

As I noted last year, some of this is perhaps strategic by Trump: He campaigned in part against “telegraphing” his plans. By responding to questions or floating thin policy proposals by indicating that he is “looking at it,” he can deflect criticism about inaction on certain issues.

“President Trump has accomplished more at this point in his first term than any President in history,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement to The Fix. “His policies are building a safer, stronger and more secure America that will last for generations. Along with record job growth, rising wages, fair and reciprocal trade deals, energy independence, lower prescription drug prices, criminal justice reform, securing our border and judicial appointments who uphold the Constitution, this president is helping America win again.”

The “looking” qualifier is also not always an indicator that Trump isn’t taking action. He has followed through, either by taking action or determining not to make changes, on agenda items he repeatedly said he was “looking at,” including a flavored-vape ban, proposing rules that would change transgender rights and providing tariff exemptions for some companies.

Below are the 34 issues or policies Trump has said he is “looking at” in 2019, including the 17 he has yet to publicly take action on, which are marked below in bold italics:

  1. Giving military aid to Ukraine
  2. Taking Huawei off the Commerce Department’s “Entity List”
  3. Blacklisting Chinese companies
  4. Giving federal assistance to combat crime in Chicago
  5. Launching his own news network
  6. Countering Iran’s new uranium centrifuges
  7. Paying college athletes
  8. Declaring a national emergency to build a wall on the southern border
  9. Designating Mexican cartels as terrorist groups
  10. Increasing U.S. visas for Irish citizens
  11. Overhauling Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
  12. Granting temporary protected status to Venezuelans
  13. Intervening in war crimes cases
  14. Responding to Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system
  15. Reducing tariffs on Italy
  16. Exempting Apple from some tariffs
  17. Giving NATO privileges to Brazil
  18. Compiling citizenship data through the Commerce Department
  19. Leveling tariffs on European auto parts and cars
  20. Releasing immigrant detainees in “sanctuary cities”
  21. Clearing homeless encampments in California
  22. Combating “bias” at social media companies
  23. Partnering with Guatemala to stem to flow of migrants into the U.S.
  24. Developing alternatives to Guantanamo Bay
  25. Withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty
  26. Withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria
  27. Withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan
  28. Sanctioning countries over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
  29. Indexing capital gains to inflation
  30. Tightening gun laws
  31. Cutting the tax rate for some Americans to 15 percent
  32. Lifting visa restrictions on Polish citizens visiting the U.S.
  33. Expanding U.S. military commitment to Poland
  34. Ban on flavored vapes

In November 2018, The Fix tracked at least 31 proposals Trump said he was “looking at.” Since then, Trump has fully or partially taken action on seven of those proposals.