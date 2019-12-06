As I noted last year, some of this is perhaps strategic by Trump: He campaigned in part against “telegraphing” his plans. By responding to questions or floating thin policy proposals by indicating that he is “looking at it,” he can deflect criticism about inaction on certain issues.

“President Trump has accomplished more at this point in his first term than any President in history,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement to The Fix. “His policies are building a safer, stronger and more secure America that will last for generations. Along with record job growth, rising wages, fair and reciprocal trade deals, energy independence, lower prescription drug prices, criminal justice reform, securing our border and judicial appointments who uphold the Constitution, this president is helping America win again.”

The “looking” qualifier is also not always an indicator that Trump isn’t taking action. He has followed through, either by taking action or determining not to make changes, on agenda items he repeatedly said he was “looking at,” including a flavored-vape ban, proposing rules that would change transgender rights and providing tariff exemptions for some companies.

Below are the 34 issues or policies Trump has said he is “looking at” in 2019, including the 17 he has yet to publicly take action on, which are marked below in bold italics:

In November 2018, The Fix tracked at least 31 proposals Trump said he was “looking at.” Since then, Trump has fully or partially taken action on seven of those proposals.

