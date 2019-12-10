That was what Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified that he told Yermak on Sept. 1 in Warsaw, but Yermak denies it. He says Sondland didn’t actually pull him aside and that their discussion was much more superficial.

AD

“Gordon and I were never alone together,” Yermak told Time’s Simon Shuster. “We bumped into each other in the hallway next to the escalator, as I was walking out.”

AD

Yermak added: “And I remember — everything is fine with my memory — we talked about how well the meeting went. That’s all we talked about.”

This would be significant because, while there were plenty of instances of a White House meeting being tied to the investigations, this is the one confirmation that a quid pro quo was also communicated to Ukraine specifically on the military aid. Sondland said, “I told Mr. Yermak that I believed that the resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine took some kind of action on the public statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.”

AD

If that didn’t happen, that portion of Democrats’ impeachment case becomes much more tenuous. And there is already uncertainty over when Ukraine even became aware that the military aid was being withheld. (If they didn’t even know it was being withheld, the argument goes, how could it have been intended as leverage?)

AD

The first thing we can say is that it’s not out of the question that Sondland would get something off in his testimony. It has happened before, after all, and this interaction is already something that he had amended in his later testimony.

But it’s also worth noting that Ukraine has plenty of motivation to cast doubt on this, and some of Yermak’s comments strain credulity.

AD

Ukrainians have strained to avoid accusing Trump and his aides of leveraging them, with Zelensky himself maintaining he felt no pressure from Trump. This, though, isn’t all that surprising, given Ukraine is reliant upon the United States for military aid and more. Feeding the case against Trump means alienating the man who will be U.S. president for another year and possibly four more beyond that. What’s more, the idea that Trump requesting investigations wouldn’t connote any pressure whatsoever, given the power imbalance between the countries, is pretty far-fetched.

AD

Even more than that, though, Yermak’s version is rather Pollyannaish. He suggests that, even when Ukraine learned about the frozen aid, they didn’t necessarily connect it to the investigations.

“We never had that feeling,” he said. “We had a clear understanding that the aid has been frozen. We honestly said, ‘Okay, that’s bad, what’s going on here?’ We were told that they would figure it out. And after a certain amount of time the aid was unfrozen. We did not have the feeling that this aid was connected to any one specific issue.”

AD

It bear emphasizing that Yermak was the one most intimately familiar with the horse-trading that was going on here. His texts with Trump aides regularly attached a White House meeting for Zelensky to Ukraine announcing the investigations. To read those texts and not believe there was at least an implied quid pro quo is to put blinders on.

AD

To hear Yermak tell it, he was involved in all of those quid-pro-quo-y discussions, but when the military aid was frozen, he didn’t think that might be related to the investigations which still hadn’t been announced. If he didn’t, he was really giving the benefit of the doubt to a bunch of people who were rather clearly leveraging him.

Yermak’s account is a worthwhile data point. As with Zelensky’s comments, though, it’s worth considering where it’s coming from — and the cost of saying anything else.

AD