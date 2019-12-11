That “sharp increase” in the number of families was repeatedly cited as the spur for Trump’s focus on funding the wall. (A more immediate prompt was conservative media outrage at Trump’s plan to sign a spending bill in December 2018 that didn’t include wall funding, in violation of his core campaign promise.) So Trump argued that he had no choice other than to declare the emergency … which then allowed him to appropriate funding for the wall from other pots of money … which then allowed him to fulfill his defining campaign promise.

A cynic might see that chain of events and wonder about the motivations behind them. Trump insisted, though, that the wall was necessary.

“Since October, agents along the 70-mile stretch of border here in El Centro Sector have seen a nearly 400 percent increase in family units arriving in the sector,” he said at an event in April. “And you compare that with other years, it’s pretty amazing. But what we’ve done and what we’re doing, you’re going to see some very, very strong results. And as soon as the barriers — or the walls; I like calling them ‘walls’ because that’s what they are — go up, you’re going to have a tremendous impact.”

Much of the money that was moved to wall construction came from the military. He pulled a quarter of a billion dollars from Guam, for example, money that would have gone to a military command center in the territory threatened by North Korea two years ago. Billions more came from overseas projects. The scramble to identify funding sources over the summer led one witness in the impeachment inquiry to note an overlap in timing: Trump’s decision to withhold aid to Ukraine came during that period.

On Tuesday, a U.S. district court in Texas ruled that the administration doesn’t actually have the authority under the National Emergencies Act to repurpose money from the Defense Department in that way. The administration is expected to appeal.

But: Why? Taking Trump’s declaration at face value, the “particular” rationale driving the emergency was the surge in family units — adults with their own children — arriving at the border. But data from the government shows that the surge in family units has receded, even dropping to levels lower than we had seen in prior years.

There’s no question that there was a surge in apprehensions at the border earlier this year. It stands out on this chart: Apprehensions in May reached levels last seen in the summer of 2006.

Compared with recent years, the surge was significant, particularly when compared with 2017, when Trump’s inauguration corresponded to a significantly lower number of apprehensions. (As we’ve noted before, Trump at the time praised the drop in apprehensions to the effectiveness of his policies, just as he would later praise the increase in the number of apprehensions to the effectiveness of his policies.)

Excluding family units, though, the difference between 2019 and prior years is much subtler. The November figure for non-family-unit apprehensions (meaning individual adults and minors traveling by themselves) is below where it was in 2016 or 2018.

As is the number of family unit apprehensions.

In other words, the immediate predicate for Trump’s national emergency declaration, those family unit numbers, has receded to below normal levels.

Perhaps that’s a function of changes Trump made to immigration policy. Perhaps it’s a function of the reduced attention being paid to the issue; some of the surge earlier this year was attributed to concerns about a new crackdown on immigration itself.

Whatever the reason, though, the calculus Trump used to get his border wall funding has collapsed even without the wall in place. The claim that the situation would be effectively addressed only with a wall was always dubious. The November apprehension numbers, though, make clear just how much of a stretch Trump’s argument was. Almost no wall has been built, but the number of apprehensions in November was almost exactly on average for the month over the past decade: 33,510 this year compared with an average of 33,079.

So now that the declaration has both been stymied in the courts and shown to be unnecessary to address the precipitating condition, what happens to the emergency declaration?

Well, probably nothing. As we reported in February, Congress is supposed to review presidential emergency declarations at some point every six months. Of the 1,100 reviews that should have occurred for the 30-plus declarations since 1979, we counted two that had actually been completed in February, a figure that included one in late February looking at Trump’s wall declaration. The total is now three, with Congress again acting to end the emergency in September.

The reviews, which called for an end to the emergency, passed the House and Senate each time. Trump vetoed both measures. When he vetoed the second measure in October, he released a statement explaining his decision.

“In short,” it reads at one point, “the situation on our southern border remains a national emergency, and our Armed Forces are still needed to help confront it.”

The statement makes no mention of family units.

