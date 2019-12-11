He went on to offer a familiar litany of claims, about immigrants in the country illegally who’d committed horrible acts, many of them members of MS-13 (who he described as “animals”) and many who had been empowered — or set free — by laws in Democratically controlled municipalities.

It was more of the same in every sense — dubious numbers, substitution of anecdotes for data (19 murders nationally over multiple months is a small percentage of the total) and, of course, the broad disparagement of immigrants as dangerous and a risk to true Americans. As has been noted any number of times before, immigrants, including undocumented immigrants, are less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans.

That Trump’s comments received so little commentary is a sign of the extent to which his rhetoric has faded into the background of his presidency. And yet, happily, we still retain the ability to notice egregious claims about immigrants which pop up elsewhere, including on the president’s favorite cable news network.

Shortly after Trump’s assessment of countrywide killings by immigrants, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson ran a segment offering the laziest sort of criticism of a political opponent. His scoop? How could Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) call herself an environmentalist when Fox News cameras dispatched to her district found garbage on the streets?!

After suggesting that she probably couldn’t name many bird species or differentiate between a deciduous or a conifer tree (something that most middle-school students can do), he showed the footage of the streets in New York’s 14th District. To address this crisis, Carlson invited on Seth Barron, an editor for a publication called City Journal.

“If you claim to care about the environment,” Carlson asked, “you’d think that the little piece of America you’re responsible for, that you represent in the Congress would be clean, but hers isn’t. Why?”

“Well,” Barron replied, “part of the reason is because her district is actually one of the least American districts in the country. And by that, I don’t mean that it’s not part of America, but it’s occupied by relatively few American citizens. It’s — a very high percentage of her district is, in fact, illegal aliens.”

This, he claimed, led to filth.

In fact, most of the residents of Ocasio-Cortez’s district are American citizens. Most were born in America. It’s true that the district does have a higher-than-average density of foreign-born residents — about 46 percent were. About half of those residents who were born outside the United States, though, have been naturalized as citizens.

Only six districts in the United States have a higher density of foreign-born residents. Three are in Florida, two in California and one other near Ocasio-Cortez’s district in New York. The district that is the “least American,” to use Barron’s evocative phrase? According to the Census Bureau it’s Florida’s 25th District, represented by Republican Mario Díaz-Balart. As of writing, we were unable to obtain footage of the garbage that must be overwhelming Díaz-Balart’s district per Barron’s assessment.

What Barron is doing, deliberately or not, is conflating downstream problems from urbanization and poverty with the presence of immigrants in the area. Immigrants are more likely to live in cities than in rural areas, in part because cities often have communities of individuals from the same place of origin, making acclimation to the United States easier. This is why historically there have been ethnically homogeneous neighborhoods in major cities, Little Italies and so on. Nineteen of the 33 districts with the highest density of foreign-born residents are identified as “pure urban” in CityLab’s index of density. Of the 44 most heavily native-born districts, 28 are identified as “pure rural.”

One corollary to this point is that urban areas are, indeed, home to higher densities of undocumented immigrants. About 60 percent of immigrants in the country without authorization live in 20 American cities, according to Pew Research. That includes New York and Miami, where part of Díaz-Balart’s district is located.

Another corollary to population density is, of course, environmental pollution such as litter.

Carlson’s response to Barron wasn’t outrage or contextualization, not that we expected it to be. He’s been criticized repeatedly for embracing anti-immigrant rhetoric — including blaming immigrants for crime — and even white-nationalist talking points.

“Leaving aside the question of the immigration status of the people there, and I — and, as you well know, I think it’s a really important question,” Carlson said. “It’s not that hard to pick up garbage off the street of your own congressional district. How can we take seriously anything she says about the environment when this is her — she should be ashamed of this!”

The answer, of course, is that environmental pollution such as garbage is different from the environmental concerns that Ocasio-Cortez focuses on (as are bird species and tree varietals). Her focus has largely been on climate change, not on littering. For the sake of argument, we’re assuming here that the garbage shown on Carlson’s show is actually representative.

Carlson probably wasn’t expecting that his attempt at a gotcha would be redirected into disparagement of immigrants as dirty, though who knows. But it wasn’t a good gotcha anyway, mingling an unfounded claim of hypocrisy with the odd assertion that Ocasio-Cortez’s duties include spearing empty cans on the sidewalks of Astoria.

By extension, after all, isn’t this similarly President Trump’s problem? Isn’t it also his duty to clean up the streets of Queens, the borough where he was born? Isn’t his insistence that he wants the cleanest air and water similarly hobbled by the presence of litter in the storm drains of the United States?

Trump no doubt agrees with Carlson and Barron, of course. Both because of the strain of anti-immigrant sentiment he regularly displays and because he has no qualms about holding elected officials to account for purported filth in their districts.

Remember this?

....As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

That, of course, came 10 days after he’d told Ocasio-Cortez and three of her colleagues to “go back” to where they came from.

