Particularly since an “investigation” is already underway, helmed by Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney. When Giuliani in May planned to travel to Ukraine to advocate for a Biden probe, the planned trip met with broad outcry, given the appearance of a close ally to the president seeking foreign assistance in attacking his boss’s political rival. When Giuliani actually went to Ukraine this month, the response was something of a shrug. The line had been crossed; the tension already released.

It’s nonetheless important to understand who Giuliani is speaking and working with, and why. In part, this is because some of the conversations he’s having will inevitably filter back out through the president. In part, it’s because Giuliani has apparently been given a mandate by Trump to formalize the information he’s collected — however dubious the sourcing — and to present it to government agencies.

What he’s working on

The Post reported Tuesday that he’d been asked by Trump to brief the Justice Department and Republican senators on what he’d found during his trip to Ukraine. Giuliani told our Josh Dawsey that he expected to have a report ready “by the end of the week.”

We don’t have to rely on Giuliani’s word about Trump’s intentions. The president himself suggested Saturday that his personal attorney might brief officials.

“He’s going to make a report, I think, to the attorney general and to Congress,” Trump told reporters. “He says he has a lot of good information. I have not spoken to him about that information.”

“He has not told me what he found,” the president added, “but I think he wants to go before Congress and say — and also to the attorney general and the Department of Justice. I hear he’s found plenty.”

It would not be the first time that Giuliani is sharing information he’d collected with government officials. Earlier this year, he sent a packet of information to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that included details about meetings he’d had with various Ukrainian officials. Pompeo received some of that material after he and Giuliani spoke on the phone in March.

Regardless of the extent to which Giuliani’s information is shared directly with government officials, he already has a platform for sharing any emergent allegations with the American public. The conservative cable network One America News Network — often deployed by Trump as a foil to push Fox News further to the right — has traveled with Giuliani for a series highlighting his investigation. OANN’s coverage of Trump is broadly, if not universally, friendly, providing Giuliani with a relatively unfiltered opportunity to make his case.

The most recent episode was titled, “Ukrainian Witnesses Destroy Schiff’s Case Part II With Rudy Giuliani."

Who he’s worked with

What might Giuliani present? An overview of the individuals with whom he has spoken offers some insight.

Viktor Shokin, former Ukrainian prosecutor general

One of the central figures in Giuliani's theories about malfeasance by Biden is former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin. Giuliani has met with Shokin a number of times and sought a meeting with him on his recent trip to Ukraine.

Shokin was prosecutor general under then-President Petro Poroshenko (with whom Giuliani met in 2017). Shokin’s lackadaisical efforts to confront corruption in Ukraine earned him condemnation from a range of international actors in late 2015 and early 2016, including Biden. In December 2015, Biden told Ukrainian leaders that the United States would withhold aid unless Shokin were fired. Shokin was eventually fired, and the aid was released.

This became the heart of the allegations about Biden. Shokin has alleged that Biden wanted him fired only because Biden’s son Hunter worked for an energy company, Burisma Holdings, that Shokin was investigating. There’s no proof such an investigation was underway, and, in fact, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said that no substantive probe was underway, particularly involving Hunter Biden. There’s similarly no evidence that Biden’s call for Shokin’s firing was anything other than concern about corruption in Ukraine.

Shokin, though, has continued to argue that his firing was an act of retribution. He spoke with Giuliani by phone in January, discussing his allegations. (A summary of that interview was included in the packet sent to the State Department.) The whistleblower who revealed Trump's interactions with Ukraine also claimed that Giuliani and Shokin met in person in Europe late last year.

Giuliani’s efforts to highlight Shokin’s allegations have been wide-ranging. At one point, he pushed the State Department to issue a visa to Shokin. That was denied “on corruption grounds,” according to an official who spoke with The Post. At another point, Giuliani’s associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman reportedly worked to connect Fruman with Fox News’s Sean Hannity for an interview. That was curtailed when Parnas and Fruman were arrested in October.

Earlier this year, Shokin stated in a sworn affidavit that Biden targeted him because of a Burisma investigation. That affidavit was offered on behalf of the oligarch Dmitry Firtash, who is discussed more below. In short order, it was published by writer John Solomon — who shares legal representation with Firtash — and then highlighted by Giuliani during news interviews.

Yuri Lutsenko, former prosecutor general

Shokin was replaced as prosecutor general by Yuri Lutsenko. Lutsenko’s tenure was more favorably received, but his office still faced criticism, including from then-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Lutsenko met with Giuliani a number of times, including in June 2017 with Poroshenko. While still prosecutor general, Lutsenko traveled to New York in January and met with Giuliani (and Parnas and Fruman) for multiple days. Lutsenko and Giuliani met again in February, according to the whistleblower.

In March, with a presidential election looming in Ukraine and Yovanovitch a target of criticism from Giuliani and other Trump allies, Lutsenko spoke with Solomon for articles at the website the Hill. In those interviews, Lutsenko alleged impropriety by Biden and Yovanovitch, claims that he later retracted.

Former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker testified to House impeachment investigators that he’d informed Giuliani that Lutsenko was not credible and that he should not listen to Lutsenko’s claims. In October, Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations opened a case targeting Lutsenko over alleged abuse of power.

Yovanovitch was asked during her closed-door testimony during the House impeachment inquiry whether she had any information that Lutsenko and Trump had met.

“There was a rumor in Kyiv that during the meeting between Mr. Mayor Giuliani and Mr. Lutsenko in January that the President got on the line," Yovanovitch said. She noted that she hadn't verified that claim.

Andriy Derkach, member of Ukraine's parliament

During his recent trip to Europe, Giuliani also met with Andriy Derkach, a member of Ukraine's parliament who belonged to a pro-Russia political party and has supported a probe into Burisma. That meeting was apparently included in the OANN series.

Unfortunately for Giuliani's research, Derkach's reputation isn't great. A researcher who looks at Russian politics, Anders Aslund, told NBC News that Derkach wasn't credible and that he was a “professional disinformer."

Derkach's father is controversial figure in Ukraine, having been accused of involvement in the murder of a journalist.

Oleksandr Dubinsky, member of parliament

MP Oleksandr Dubinsky also met with Giuliani during his recent trip, posting photos with Trump’s attorney on Facebook. He, like Derkach, was described as a “disinformer” by Aslund after the two held a news conference last month demanding an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma.

Kostiantyn Kulyk, deputy prosecutor general

Kostiantyn Kulyk was the author of a seven-page document accusing Biden of corruption. He also claimed in an interview with Solomon that he’d been pressured to dig up dirt on Paul Manafort, then Trump’s campaign manager. But, as the New York Times has reported, Kulyk himself has been indicted on multiple corruption charges and accused of launching politically motivated investigations. It was reported last month that Kulyk would be fired, something Yovanovitch requested of Lutsenko last year.

Giuliani nonetheless hoped to meet with him during his recent travel to the country. Kulyk had reportedly already spoken with an aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) according to an attorney for Parnas.

Nazar Kholodnytsky, anti-corruption prosecutor

Giuliani met with Nazar Kholodnytsky in May. He has publicly questioned the release of documents in May 2016 revealing payments made by a Russia-linked political party before it was removed from power in Ukraine’s 2014 revolution. Those documents included references to payments to Manafort, prompting Trump allies to claim that they were leaked to damage Trump’s campaign. Manafort left the campaign soon after the payments were revealed.

Kholodnytsky, too, has his own legal problems. He was recorded coaching witnesses on how to avoid prosecution, something that prompted Yovanovitch in March to call for his firing.

“Nobody who has been recorded coaching suspects on how to avoid corruption charges can be trusted to prosecute those very same cases," she said in a speech.

Like Kulyk, Kholodnytsky reportedly spoke with Nunes's aide.

Dmitry Firtash, indicted Ukrainian businessman

Giuliani once disparaged oligarch Firtash as connected to the Russian mob. That was when Firtash was represented by Lanny Davis, who was also representing Michael Cohen, himself a former attorney for Trump. Giuliani’s tune apparently changed over the summer, when Parnas connected Firtash to his attorneys, Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing, as Firtash sought to battle bribery charges he faced. (Toensing and diGenova also represent Solomon and have employed Parnas.)

Bloomberg News reported that Firtash saw aiding Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine as a way to build a stronger relationship with Giuliani — and Trump. People working for him obtained that affidavit from Shokin pointing the finger at Biden. To Bloomberg, Firtash denied having met with Giuliani, though Giuliani confirmed to the Times that he’d contacted a member of Firtash’s legal team for information.

Firtash is also a former business partner of Manafort's.

Andrii Telizhenko, former diplomat and adviser to the prosecutor general

Andrii Telizhenko participated in the most recent OANN-Giuliani report on Ukraine, focused on allegations that the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington aided the Democratic Party in digging up dirt on Manafort. (In reality, a contractor for the Democratic National Committee asked for assistance in learning more about Manafort independent of her DNC work.) He posted a photo of himself with Giuliani on Twitter.

Thank you @RudyGiuliani for your work and what you do for @realDonaldTrump, because we are fighting for the #TRUTH! You are a great friend of Ukraine and a Patriot of US. Hope to see you soon back in Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/YFkvgSoYbL — Andrii Telizhenko (@AndriyUkraineTe) December 6, 2019

In addition to working with Giuliani and OANN, Telizhenko has indicated a willingness to work with Senate Republicans on their investigation into Ukraine’s alleged 2016 activity. He also reportedly met with Nunes. In addition, he has been active in the more conspiratorial edges of the conservative media universe.

Andrii Artemenko, former member of parliament

Mykhaylo Okhendovsky, former chairman of Ukraine’s Central Election Commission

The OANN report also includes Andrii Artemenko and Mykhaylo Okhendovsky both of whom, according to the Times, have questioned the veracity of the documents alleging under-the-table payments to Manafort. Asked by Nunes during his public testimony if the ledger was credible, the State Department's David Holmes indicated that it was. Nunes then claimed that former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III had expressed doubt about the legitimacy of the ledger; no such claim was made in Mueller's report or testimony before Congress.

Oleksandr Onyshchenko, former member of parliament

The Daily Beast reported Tuesday evening that OANN sought a visa for Oleksandr Onyshchenko, a former member of Ukraine’s parliament. It was hoped that he might offer information about Burisma. (It’s not clear if he and Giuliani have met.)

Unfortunately for the network, his arrest on corruption charges related to another Ukrainian energy company made his travel to the United States impossible.

What comes next