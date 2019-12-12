Here are four early takeaways.

1. Democrats are sure about impeaching Trump — on this committee

On Wednesday night at this hearing opened, Democrats gave speeches comparing impeachment to doing the right thing on women’s suffragism and civil rights.

HANK JOHNSON: “I’m a black man representing Georgia, born when Jim Crow was alive and well. … I have constituents who remember what it’s like to live in a democracy in name only and they can tell you what it’s like when powerful men undermine fair and free elections." pic.twitter.com/AzUbc2qbCu — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) December 12, 2019

But outside of this partisan committee, a handful (or more) moderate Democrats are having second thoughts about impeachment and may vote against one or both articles, report The Post’s Rachael Bade and Mike DeBonis.

Defections during impeachment have happened before. Dozens of Republicans voted against articles of impeachment against Bill Clinton, helping two of the four articles Republican leadership proposed fail. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) almost surely still has the votes to impeach Trump.

But it’s a reminder that the conviction Democrats leading the impeachment hearings isn’t shared by the whole party. That’s a strong contrast with our second takeaway.

2. Republicans are still united behind Trump

They still aren’t defending Trump on the substance of the Ukraine allegations (at least, not accurately), but if every single one of the 24 House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee was convinced Trump should be impeached, all 17 Republicans on the committee argued with just as much fervor that Democrats are overreaching. We saw the same kind of unity in the Intelligence Committee, even among Trump critics like Republican Rep. Will Hurd (Tex.). It’s possible that no Republicans will vote for Trump’s impeachment.

Republicans’ loyalty to Trump is inspired by his base’s loyalty. The president’s approval ratings have remained largely static throughout controversies — about 40 percent overall, but 80 to 90 percent of Republican voters approve of the job he’s doing — and GOP opposition to impeachment is no different: A Washington Post average of national polls shows 87 percent of Republicans oppose impeaching and removing him.

There’s a reason Trump has commanded such loyalty, pollster Glen Bolger told me recently. He’s a singular politician, and voters chose him precisely because of who he is. “Republicans looked up at him and said, ‘He’s the anti-McCain, he’s the anti-Romney, and he’s just what we need.’”

So Democrats are trying to impeach a relatively unpopular president who is extraordinarily popular among his base. That helps us understand why, going into next week’s full House impeachment vote, Republicans are united, and some Democrats who represent districts that voted for Trump in 2016 are wavering.

Republicans are unified in another, more tangible way: They seem to be echoing Trump, who is live-tweeting the hearing, in their remarks. The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser pointed out one instance of that.

Jim Jordan making exactly Trump's point now. First known coordination in a House hearing via presidential tweet? https://t.co/A02lP6ukj3 — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) December 12, 2019

3. A notable deviation in how Republicans in Congress defend Trump

While Republicans are willing to defend Trump from impeachment, they’re not willing to go as far as he is, to say he did nothing wrong. Here’s what Trump tweeted Thursday morning:

“New Polls Say Most Americans Oppose Impeachment.” @foxandfriends I did nothing wrong. This will be the first Impeachment ever where there was no crime. They don’t even allege a crime. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

But Republican leadership talking points for members on the committee, obtained by Politico, say “no impeachable actions occurred,” which is different.

Democrats tried to exploit this difference by framing impeachment in broad terms, like the rule of law or sanctity of elections. Here’s Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.): “Forget about President Trump. Is any one of my colleagues willing to say that it is ever okay for a president of the United States of America to invite foreign interference in our elections? Not a single one of you has said that so far.”

And not a single one did, as of this writing Thursday morning.

4. A surprisingly substantial debate about what Trump did wrong

Shortly after the hearing got started, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) motioned to get rid of the article of impeachment accusing Trump of abuse of power. That led to an hour-plus debate about what Trump is accused of and whether it merits articles of impeachment.

If you’re reading this far into this piece (thank you), you are probably up to date on how both sides argue impeachment. Democrats say it’s common sense Trump offered political quid pro quos to Ukraine, using his unique power to command the federal government.

Republicans seemed to boil down their final arguments against impeachment to this: You should be accused of a crime to be impeached. Clinton was impeached for things that matched up to the criminal code: obstruction of a federal sexual harassment investigation into him and perjury for allegedly lying to a grand jury.

“The House of Representatives has never adopted alleged abuse of power as a charge in a presidential impeachment,” said Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio). “Why? Because there’s no criminal statute describing what alleged abuse of power actually is. Abuse of power is therefore a vague, ambiguous term open to the interpretation every individual, because abuse of power lacks a concise legal definition.”

“I would just like to note ... somehow lying about a sexual affair is an abuse of presidential power, but the misuse of presidential power to get a benefit somehow doesn’t matter,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), debating the Republicans’ argument.

A president doesn’t have to be accused of a crime to be impeached. The guidelines for what merits impeachment are vague;the Founders left it intentionally vague because they couldn’t have conceived of what crimes future presidents might commit, said constitutional experts who testified recently in the impeachment hearings.

Republicans’ constitutional expert at last week’s Judiciary hearing, Jonathan Turley, testified he thinks Democrats’ case would be stronger if they could match up what Trump did to a crime. (One problem with that is Trump has blocked key people, like acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney or former national security adviser John Bolton, from talking to Congress about what they know. And Democrats said they don’t want to wait months for courts to decide.)

My broader point is this: What was happening Thursday, debating and voting on amendments, is something Congress does all the time. But it’s not often broadcast nationally and live-streamed on the front pages of major newspapers. It was a look into America’s imperfect democracy.

