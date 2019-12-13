Not entirely surprising. It’s mid-December, a period when Fridays start to increasingly be used for travel instead of work. This, however, isn’t a function of members preparing for a little weekend caroling. It is, instead, part of a long tradition of members of Congress using Fridays as a day to travel back to their districts instead of holding votes on Capitol Hill.

AD

AD

Since 2009, 82 percent of roll-call votes taken in the House — that is, votes in which members identify their vote by name — were taken Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. Only 11 percent were taken Friday, although that’s still a higher percentage than were taken Monday. This year was below average, with about 9 percent of roll-call votes taken Friday. (This is for the full House, not for any committee.)

Those figures are still dramatically better than the numbers in the Senate, where Fridays are rarely workdays. On average, only 5 percent of roll-call votes taken in the Senate in the past 11 years were taken on a Friday. This year, only one has been. The most common day for roll-call votes in the Senate is Thursday — the deadline for voting to clear Friday for travel.

In fact, there are only twice as many roll-call votes that have been taken on Friday in the Senate since 2009 as Saturday. By comparison, the House has taken 13 times as many votes on Friday as Saturday over that period.

Part of that derives from the fact that, while the House usually isn’t taking votes Fridays — it has done so on only about a quarter of Fridays since 2009 — the Senate seldom is. Pick a random Friday since 2009 out of a hat and there’s a 1-in-14 chance the Senate was having a vote. About 3.6 times a year on average, the Senate is taking votes on a Friday.

In comparison to the Senate, the House looks like it has got its nose to the grindstone. That can be evaluated by considering it in the context of American work culture more broadly. If you showed up at the office Friday only about once a month, how would that go over?

Yes, yes, members of Congress will tell you that they’re working long hours all week and, once back in their districts, they’re often holding events and meeting with constituents. That response has the happy characteristic of being hard to evaluate. It also doesn’t really offer a robust answer to another question, though:

Maybe put in a half-day on Friday on occasion?

AD