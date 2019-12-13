It was remarkably similar to a story Trump told at the first White House Hanukkah reception just four hours prior, this time recalling a conversation he said he had with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“I said, ‘Bob Kraft, which is bigger? Which is more important to the Jewish people?’ He said, ‘Neither.’ I said, ‘What does that mean?’ He said, ‘What you did by terminating the Iran nuclear deal is bigger than both.’ I think that’s true.”

In the video above, you can watch Trump retell the same story four times, with a different friend each time.

Four days before the Hanukkah receptions, Trump spoke about a conversation with Republican financier and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. “I said to Sheldon, ‘What do you think was bigger? … Israel and the embassy going in, and it became Jerusalem, the capital of Israel? Or the Golan Heights?’ He said, ‘Neither.’”

Trump often relies on the same stories and phrases while speaking to reporters and at rallies (including repeating false or misleading claims hundreds of times). For example, Trump has spoken about his friend Jim, who purportedly used to visit Paris every year but no longer does, because “Paris is no longer Paris.” Several outlets have tried to determine who exactly Jim is and whether he is real.

At least twice, the subjects Trump mentioned in the Israel story were in the room with him when he told it. But whether the conversations happened as Trump described them is unclear. The White House declined to comment.

Anne Gearan contributed to this analysis.

