For anyone who’s been paying attention over the past three months, the actual arguments undergirding the letter are familiar. Democrats have always sought to take him out through impeachment, he claims, cherry-picking examples of comments by Democratic elected officials. The impeachment inquiry was unfair, he says elsewhere, sidestepping his administration’s decision to limit its participation. The phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was perfect, he insists — though it is neither the case that this is a universally held position or that the sum total of the allegations against him are contained within that call.

Nor is the letter confined to his rhetoric about Ukraine and the impeachment inquiry. It ranges widely, including a lengthy paragraph outlining his self-defined successes as president and looping in the investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III for good measure.

Again, though, you’ve heard this all before. Allow us to demonstrate, using tweets and retweets offered by the president, many of which are simply quotes from people appearing on Fox News.

Sections of Trump’s letter to Pelosi

“The Articles of Impeachment introduced by the House Judiciary Committee are not recognizable under any standard of Constitutional theory, interpretation, or jurisprudence. They include no crimes, no misdemeanors, and no offenses whatsoever."

“There is no bribery, or any crime at all, alleged in the Articles of Impeachment. This is a first in the history of our Country.” @JudgeJeanine @RepMikeJohnson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

“You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!”

I never in my wildest dreams thought my name would in any way be associated with the ugly word, Impeachment! The calls (Transcripts) were PERFECT, there was NOTHING said that was wrong. No pressure on Ukraine. Great corruption & dishonesty by Schiff on the other side! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

“By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy.”

“The Democrats have thrown a wrecking ball at our Democracy.” @MariaBartiromo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2019

“Even worse than offending the Founding Fathers, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying “I pray for the President,” when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense. It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!”

Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she “prays for the President.” I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

“I then had a second conversation that has been misquoted, mischaracterized, and fraudulently misrepresented. Fortunately, there was a transcript of the conversation taken, and you know from the transcript (which was immediately made available) that the paragraph in question was perfect.”

Read the Transcript. It is PERFECT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

Shifty Schiff, a totally corrupt politician, made up a horrible and fraudulent statement, read it to Congress, and said those words came from me. He got caught, was very embarrassed, yet nothing happened to him for committing this fraud. He’ll eventually have to answer for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

“I said to President Zelensky: “I would like you to do us a favor, though, because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it.” I said do us a favor, not me, and our country , not a campaign. i then mentioned the Attorney General of the United States. Every time I talk with a foreign leader, I put America’s interests first, just as I did with President Zelensky.”

A PERFECT phone call. “Can you do us (not me. Us is referring to our Country) a favor.” Then go on to talk about “Country” and “U.S. Attorney General.” The Impeachment Hoax is just a continuation of the Witch Hunt which has been going on for 3 years. We will win! #MAGAKAG #2020 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

“You know full well that Vice President Biden used his office and $1 billion dollars of U.S. aid money to coerce Ukraine into firing the prosecutor who was digging into the company paying his son millions of dollars.” (This is not true.)

The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, want to stay as far away as possible from the Joe Biden demand that the Ukrainian Government fire a prosecutor who was investigating his son, or they won’t get a very large amount of U.S. money, so they fabricate a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

“President Zelensky has repeatedly declared that I did nothing wrong, and that there was No Pressure. He further emphasized that it was a ‘good phone call,’ that ‘I don’t feel pressure,’ and explicitly stressed that ‘nobody pushed me.’ The Ukrainian Foreign Minister stated very clearly: ‘I have never seen a direct link between investigations and security assistance.' He also said there was 'No Pressure.’"

Nadler just said that I “pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.” Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there “WAS NO PRESSURE.” Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

..Breaking News: The Ukrainian Government just said they weren’t pressured at all during the “nice” call. Sleepy Joe Biden, on the other hand, forced a tough prosecutor out from investigating his son’s company by threat of not giving big dollars to Ukraine. That’s the real story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2019

“Ambassador Sondland testified that I told him: ‘No quid pro quo. I want nothing. I want nothing. I want President Zelensky to do the right thing, do what he ran on.’”

....”I WANT NOTHING! I WANT NOTHING! I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO! TELL PRESIDENT ZELENSKY TO DO THE RIGHT THING!” Later, Ambassador Sondland said that I told him, “Good, go tell the truth!” This Witch Hunt must end NOW. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019

“As liberal law professor Jonathan Turley warned when addressing Congressional Democrats: “I can’t emphasize this enough … if you impeach a president, if you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s your abuse of power.'"

Turley to Congress: “If you impeach a president, if you make a high crime & misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s your abuse of power. You’re doing precisely what you’re criticizing the president for doing.” pic.twitter.com/ipbh8EtyVw — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 4, 2019

“Everyone, you included, knows what is really happening. Your chosen candidate lost the election in 2016, in an Electoral College landslide (306-227), and you and your party have never recovered from this defeat. You have developed a full-fledged case of what many in the media call Trump Derangement Syndrome and sadly, you will never get over it!”

The Dems have tried every trick in the playbook-call me everything under the sun. But if I’m all of those terrible things, how come I beat them so badly, 306-223? Maybe they’re just not very good! The fact is they are going CRAZY only because they know they can’t beat me in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

“You are unwilling and unable to accept the verdict issued at the ballot box during the great Election of 2016. So you have spent three straight years attempting to overturn the will of the American people and nullify their votes. You view democracy as your enemy!”

....rid of Donald J. Trump - And the Democrats don’t care if they burn down and destroy this nation in the process. I have never seen the Evangelical Christians more angry over any issue than this attempt to illegitimately remove this President from office, overturn the 2016.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

“Speaker Pelosi, you admitted just last week at a public forum that your party’s impeachment effort has been going on for ‘two and a half years,’ long before you ever heard about a phone call with Ukraine. … It only has to do with your attempt to undo the election of 2016 and steal the election of 2020! ”

Nancy Pelosi just got duped in an interview to admitting that she has been working on impeaching me for “two and a half years.” In other words, she lied. This was the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats plan all along, long before the Ukraine phone call. Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

“House Democrats introduced the first impeachment resolution against me within months of my inauguration, for what will be regarded as one of our country’s best decisions, the firing of James Comey (see Inspector General Reports) — who the world now knows is one of the dirtiest cops our Nation has ever seen.”

“The vindication belongs to the President for firing James Comey. It was clearly the right thing to do. You don’t want an FBI Director with Jim Comey’s ethics.” Jason Riley, Wall Street Journal — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

“Congressman Adam Schiff cheated and lied all the way up to the present day, even going so far as to fraudulently make up, out of thin air, my conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine and read this fantasy language to Congress as though it were said by me.”

Read the Transcripts! Also, see where I say “us” (our Country) as opposed to “me” (meaning me) and where I then say that the Attorney General (of the United States) will call you. People still remember Schiff’s made up and fraudulent version of my conversation. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2019

“You and your party are desperate to distract from America’s extraordinary economy, incredible jobs boom, record stock market, soaring confidence, and flourishing citizens.”

The Impeachment Hoax is hurting our Stock Market. The Do Nothing Democrats don’t care! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

(Oh, sorry. This one:)

Another Record Stock Market, 21 times this year, despite an ongoing, & totally unfounded, Witch Hunt, & a Democrat Party that would love to see a nice, big, juicy recession. In actuality, the potential for the United States is unlimited. We will power through the Do Nothing Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

“There is nothing I would rather do than stop referring to your party as the Do-Nothing Democrats. Unfortunately, I don’t know that you will ever give me a chance to do so.”

It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong! The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of Hate. They are so bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

The Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of lies and deception! The Republicans are the Party of the American Dream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

“After three years of unfair and unwarranted investigations, 45 million dollars spent, 18 angry Democrat prosecutors, the entire force of the FBI, headed by leadership now proven to be totally incompetent and corrupt, you have found NOTHING! Few people in high position could have endured or passed this test.”

Bob Mueller, after spending two years and 45 million dollars, went over all of my financials, & my taxes, and found nothing. Now the Witch Hunt continues with local New York Democrat prosecutors going over every financial deal I have ever done. This has never happened to a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

The Democrats are on a fishing expedition, wanting to interview the same people, and see the same things, as we just went through for two years with Robert Mueller and the 18 Angry Dems. Never happened to a president before. Never even happened to President Obama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

“You completely failed with the Mueller report because there was nothing to find, so you decided to take the next hoax that came along, the phone call with Ukraine — even though it was a perfect call. And by the way, when I speak to foreign countries, there are many people, with permission, listening to the call on both sides of the conversation.”

Yesterday’s Never Trumper witness could find NO Quid Pro Quo in the Transcript of the phone call. There were many people listening to the call. How come they (including the President of Ukraine) found NOTHING wrong with it. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2019

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’ s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain.”

Not only are the Do Nothing Democrats interfering in the 2020 Election, but they are continuing to interfere in the 2016 Election. They must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

“Before the Impeachment Hoax, it was the Russian Witch Hunt.”

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

But the Witch Hunt continues. After 3 years of relentless attacks against the Republican Party & me, the Do Nothing Dems are losers for America! https://t.co/met2y8VoPe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2019

The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

“Your Speakership and your party are held hostage by your most deranged and radical representatives of the far left. Each one of your members lives in fear of a socialist primary — this is what is driving impeachment.”

Radicals & socialists have taken over the Democrat Party. They're calling all the shots now.



Just last week, they pressured Pelosi into launching a baseless impeachment inquiry based on false rumors & left-wing rage.



This is a witch hunt of @realDonaldTrump, plain & simple. pic.twitter.com/60btf1wNyy — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 30, 2019

“I have been far tougher on Russia than President Obama ever even thought to be.”

I have been FAR tougher on Russia than Obama, Bush or Clinton. Maybe tougher than any other President. At the same time, & as I have often said, getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. I fully expect that someday we will have good relations with Russia again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

“Our Founders feared the tribalization of partisan politics, and you are bringing their worst fears to life. … You and others on your committees have long said impeachment must be bipartisan — it is not. You said it was very divisive it certainly is, even far more than you ever thought possible — and it will only get worse!”

“It is clear that there is none of the bipartisan support that Speaker Pelosi said for months was essential for Impeachment.” Chris Wallace @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

“I have been denied the most fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution, including the right to present evidence, to have my own counsel present, to confront accusers, and to call and cross-examine witnesses, like the so-called whistleblower who started this entire hoax with a false report of the phone call that bears no relationship to the actual phone call that was made.” (This is also not true.)

Republicans are totally deprived of their rights in this Impeachment Witch Hunt. No lawyers, no questions, no transparency! The good news is that the Radical Left Dems have No Case. It is all based on their Fraud and Fabrication! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

....In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the “Whistleblower.” Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

“Once I presented the transcribed call, which surprised and shocked the fraudsters (they never thought that such evidence would be presented), the so-called whistleblower, and the second whistleblower, disappeared because they got caught, their report was a fraud, and they were no longer going to be made available to us. In other words, once the phone call was made public, your whole plot blew up, but that didn’t stop you from continuing.”

Where’s the Fake Whistleblower? Where’s Whistleblower number 2? Where’s the phony informer who got it all wrong? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

“This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting booth.”

“Americans know by now that the Impeachment inquiry is just another hoax and silent coup to remove the President from office.” J.J. Crovatto Don’t worry J.J., Schiff is a leaker & corrupt politician who made up what I said on the call in order to hurt the Republican Party & me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019

"It doesn't speak for the FULL HOUSE because the FULL HOUSE hasn't spoken. The Democrat Party is pushing this Impeachment. This is a Democrat Party Impeachment, as I have been saying, a silent COUP effort." @MarkLevinShow pic.twitter.com/sA9EgI2yBL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

“This is not a somber affair. You are making a mockery of impeachment and you are scarcely concealing your hatred of me, of the Republican Party, and tens of millions of patriotic Americans.”

There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have. The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear. They get nothing done. This should never be allowed to happen to another President. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

“I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election. They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power.”

....trampled on our Constitution, and they have done irreparable harm to our Republic. The American people are going to speak up and speak out about this. I think this guarantees Trump’s re-election in 2020.” @Jason_Meister — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

“It is time for you and the highly partisan Democrats in Congress to immediately cease this impeachment fantasy and get back to work for the American People.”

Based on the IG Report, the whole Witch Hunt against me and my administration was a giant and illegal SCAM. The House of Representatives should now get back to work on drug prices, healthcare, infrastructure and all else. The Mueller Report showed No Collusion, No Obstruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2019

“One hundred years from now, when people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it, and learn from it, so that it can never happen to another President again.”

...love to have Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, Mick Mulvaney and many others testify about the phony Impeachment Hoax. It is a Democrat Scam that is going nowhere but, future Presidents should in no way be compromised. What has happened to me should never happen to another President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2019

There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have. The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear. They get nothing done. This should never be allowed to happen to another President. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

That probably makes the point effectively.

What’s worth noting, incidentally, is that the sections of the letter which don’t sound like Trump, the sections which are tonally different, can’t be matched as readily to the president’s tweets.

For example, this line: “House Democrats are trying to impeach the duly elected President of the United States for asserting Constitutionally based privileges that have been asserted on a bipartisan basis by administrations of both political parties throughout our Nation’s history.”

That doesn’t sound like Trump, and no such phrasing exists on Twitter. The impression we’re left with, then, is that Trump was presented with a letter from his staff or attorneys and decided to make a few edits.