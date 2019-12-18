But Wednesday is different. Wednesday is like the movie-version House of Representatives.
It’s that rare day where the House chamber is nearly full during debate. Lawmakers are lining up, one by one, to give one-minute speeches about why they support or oppose the question before them, whether to impeach President Trump.
They’re talking to a chamber filled with their colleagues, who themselves are waiting for their turn to debate. This is as close as we get to the fantasized version of the way Congress works: a body of people getting together to debate a consequential vote before taking that vote.
One example of a dramatized version of Congress comes from the 2000 movie “The Contender,” where none other than the president of the United States, played by Jeff Bridges, marches down to Congress to give all 435 House lawmakers, who just happen to be in their seats, a lecture.
In the real world, the speeches Wednesday are planned and predictable, and lawmakers are often talking past each other rather than directly to each other. Few rarely address or even acknowledge a point their colleague on the other side made. But Wednesday’s debate still had a dramatic flair to it that was unusual for a normal day in Congress.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) started her opening speech by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. “It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice,” she said. When she finished, the House Democrats in attendance gave her a standing ovation.
Other lawmakers mentioned giants in American history, or their own family members, to justify their vote. All of them, Democrat or Republican, gave speeches that reflected how serious and rare this moment is.
“To paraphrase one of our founding mothers, Abigail Adams, a people may let a president fall, yet still remain a people,” said Rep. Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.). “But if a president lets his people slip from him, he is no longer a president. Just as Abigail Adams mourned, Donald Trump has let the people slip from him.”
“I want my daughter to be able to tell her children: Grandma did the right thing, because in America, no one is above the law,” said Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.).
“Today marks a sad day for America,” said Rep. Jim Baird (R-Ind.). “Instead of getting to work to solve the issues of our time, the House Democrats have decided to try to discredit President Trump and undo results of the 2016 election.”
Much of that came before the main business of the day had started, the actual debate to impeach Trump and then the votes to impeach him on two counts, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The entire morning was taken up by debate about whether to approve the rules for debate for impeachment. (Congress is like that.)
Which means we’ve got at least a full day watching a real-life movie version of the House of Representatives as it debates whether to impeach a president for the third time ever.