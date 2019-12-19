The sixth debate of the Democratic presidential primary is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday. Read David Weigel’s seven things to watch tonight. It’s being hosted by PBS and Politico.

Seven candidates have qualified for the stage, set to be the smallest debate yet. To qualify, candidates had to bring in donations from at least 200,000 individuals and hit at least 4 percent in four polls or 6 percent in two early-state polls. They are former vice president Joe Biden; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); investor Tom Steyer; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.