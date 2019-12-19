Three senators who are on Thursday’s stage (Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren) plus two who aren’t (Booker and Bennet) are on the hook to serve on an anticipated trial, after the House voted to impeach President Trump. But details on timing and scope are still unclear.

The House is not planning to vote again until Jan. 7, which means members can’t approve impeachment managers and send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until next month at the soonest.

In a statement after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said through a spokesman that Democrats continue to press for the inclusion of more witnesses and documents in a Senate trial.

“Sen. Schumer asked Sen. McConnell to consider Sen. Schumer’s proposal over the holidays because Sen. Schumer and his caucus believe the witnesses and documents are essential to a fair Senate trial,” Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman said.