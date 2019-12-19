How impeachment could affect the campaign
Three senators who are on Thursday’s stage (Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren) plus two who aren’t (Booker and Bennet) are on the hook to serve on an anticipated trial, after the House voted to impeach President Trump. But details on timing and scope are still unclear.
The House is not planning to vote again until Jan. 7, which means members can’t approve impeachment managers and send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until next month at the soonest.
In a statement after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said through a spokesman that Democrats continue to press for the inclusion of more witnesses and documents in a Senate trial.
“Sen. Schumer asked Sen. McConnell to consider Sen. Schumer’s proposal over the holidays because Sen. Schumer and his caucus believe the witnesses and documents are essential to a fair Senate trial,” Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman said.
If and when there is trial, it would be six days a week, for at least part of the day, which would largely keep the senators off the campaign trail.
The debate that almost wasn’t
The debate, being held at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, almost didn’t happen due to a labor dispute between food workers and Sodexo, the contractor that employs them at the host site. The union threatened to picket the debate unless they got a new contract with higher wages, and all seven candidates vowed not to cross the picket lines.
But Tuesday, officials with UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents 150 workers at the school, announced a tentative deal that included a pay raise and a decrease in health-care costs.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, a former labor secretary, intervened to bring the union and Sodexo to the table. In a statement Tuesday, Perez called the contract a “win-win for everyone,” and said the debate would go forward as scheduled.