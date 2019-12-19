Trump was holding a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich., that just so happened to be underway as the House made him the third impeached president in history. In his speech, Trump declared that a series of impeachment advocates had wronged him -- not because the evidence was insufficient, mind you, but because he thought he had bought their support.

The most striking moment came when he complained about Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell (D). Dingell is the widow of the longest-serving member of the House ever, former congressman John Dingell (D-Mich.), who died early this year. And like just about every other Democrat in the House, she voted to impeach Trump.

AD

AD

Trump apparently felt that wasn’t right, though, because he had allowed John Dingell to have “A-plus” memorial services, including flags lowered to half-staff.

“So she calls me up: ‘It’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened, thank you so much,’” Trump said at the rally, imitating Debbie Dingell’s voice. “’John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down.' … 'I said, ‘That’s okay. Don’t worry about it.’”

Then Trump added: “Maybe he’s looking up. I don’t know.”

Elsewhere in the speech, Trump also pointed to two New York Democrats to whom he’d donated over the years and suggested it wasn’t right for them to support impeachment.

He said he wanted a refund for the money he’d given to Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). “I used to be a big contributor. … He used to kiss my ass, Charles E. Schumer. He’d do anything. He would have done anything for me,” Trump said, adding: “They act so pompous. They act so righteous.”

AD

AD

He said something similar about Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.). “It’s so disappointing,” he said. “I see a woman — Carolyn Maloney — she’s a longtime ‘nothing-much.’ She’s a congresswoman from Manhattan, [the] East Side.”

He added: “I made lots of contributions — years and years and years. … The first person I see: Carolyn B. Maloney — ‘I raise my hand to impeach.' Well, give me back the damn money that I’ve been paying her for so many years.”

That last comment is particularly telling about the transaction Trump thought he was entering into when he donated: I gave you money, so you don’t vote against me. But it’s also the clear implication of his comments about Schumer and the Dingells. Trump the billionaire thought he bought Schumer’s and Maloney’s devotion with his money. And he thought he bought it from the Dingells with his powers as president. There’s really no other way to read it. Trump isn’t allowing for them to have voted as they did according to the evidence and their consciences.

AD

AD

Debbie Dingell responded in a tweet Wednesday night.

Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 19, 2019

It’s not the first time Trump has suggested such a thing — nor is it the first time he might have suggested a foe was in hell. He arguably did the same this summer with the late senator John McCain. (He said of his GOP foes leaving the Senate: “Fortunately, they’re gone now. They’ve gone on to greener pastures — or perhaps far less green pastures.” Some questioned whether Trump was referring to McCain’s death, given he could have been referring to a couple GOP retirees. But Wednesday’s events indicate such a suggestion is very much in his repertoire.)

This might, however, be the most concentrated sequence of Trump complaining about what he views as political debts — purchased with his own money or power — going unpaid. When he ran for president, he noted that he played the game of trying to buy influence with politicians, but he also suggested that was what was wrong with the political system in this country.

AD

AD

Asked in an August 2015 Republican debate about his donations to Democrats, Trump said, “I will tell you that our system is broken. I gave to many people. Before this, before two months ago, I was a businessman. I give to everybody. When they call, I give. And you know what? When I need something from them, two years later, three years later, I call them. They are there for me. And that’s a broken system.”

Four-plus years later, Trump as president is lamenting that this “broken system” broke down for him.

AD