Amna Nawaz, a “PBS NewsHour” host, asked Yang, an Asian American, what message the overwhelming whiteness of the Democratic Party field communicates to voters of color.

“It’s both an honor and disappointment to be the lone candidate of color on the stage tonight,” he said. “I miss Kamala [Harris], I miss Cory [Booker], though I think Cory will be back.”

AD

Yang went on to argue that the lack of diversity was due to the inability of candidates of color to raise significant funds since nonwhite people often have less disposable income to donate to politicians.

AD

“The average net worth of a black household is only 10 percent that of a white household,” he said. “For Latinos, it’s 12 percent.”

Yang added:

These are the numbers that define race in our country. And the question is, why am I the lone candidate of color on this stage? Fewer than 5 percent of Americans donate to political campaigns. You know what you need to donate to political campaigns? Disposable income. The way that we fix it -- the way we fix this is we take Martin Luther King’s message of a guaranteed minimum income, a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month for all Americans. I guarantee, if we had a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month, I would not be the only candidate of color on this stage tonight.

There was some truth to Yang’s statement. Sen. Cory Booker (D.-N.J.) and former housing secretary Julián Castro have struggled to raise money. And Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) cited fundraising challenges as one of the reasons she suspended her campaign, although she had raised enough to qualify for Thursday’s debate.

AD

But Yang failed to address a much harder truth for some on the left to accept. Despite desiring more ethnic representation in politics, instead of supporting Yang, Castro and Booker, most voters of color are currently backing white candidates — and specifically former vice president Joe Biden, who was second-in-command to America’s first black president.

AD

There are multiple reasons why Biden commands an overwhelming lead with black voters in the most recent polling and why Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is a distant second: name recognition and familiarity, perceptions about electability, and shared politics.

But just because voters of color are largely supporting white candidates does not mean they are giving these white politicians a pass on the issues that matter most to them.

AD

And Thursday night, several white candidates sought to draw attention to how racism affects multiple issues like the environment, crime and the economy.

“People of color, in fact, are going to be the people suffering most if we do not deal with climate change,” Sanders replied to Nawaz’s question wondering what message the overwhelming whiteness of the field sends voters of color.

AD

He went on to address how the absence of diverse voices on debate stages shapes the conversation.

We have an obligation up here, if there are not any of our African American brothers and sisters up here, to speak about an economy in which African Americans are exploited, where black women die three times at higher rates than white women, where we have a criminal justice system which is racist and broken, disproportionately made up of African Americans and Latinos and Native Americans who are in jail. So we need an economy that focuses on the needs of oppressed, exploited people, and that is the African American community.

Other related topics addressed included violence against trans women of color; reparations for the descendants of black people enslaved in America; the country’s growing minority population; and the concerns about the voting rights of people of color. The message was clear: Although the stage was absent of black or Latino candidates, black and Latino voters were not absent from the minds of those present.

And that’s not a surprise. Arguably no voting bloc carries the weight and influence in the Democratic primary that black voters do, and if these candidates want to continue to make their cases before the American public, they will have to convince voters of color that they can speak to the topics troubling them most.

AD