“He put all four ambassadors there. And he’s employing the FBI agents,” Giuliani said, before continuing the conspiracy-theory-laden diatribe.

AD

“Don’t tell me I’m anti-Semitic if I oppose him. Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is,” said Giuliani, who is Roman Catholic. "I probably know more about — he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DA’s in the United States."

AD

“He’s a horrible human being,” Gulliani concluded.

Soros, 89, has long been featured in conspiracy theories about Jews controlling the world and media. One 2018 theory asserted that Soros paid thousands of Central American migrants to travel toward the United States last year in what became known as the “migrant caravan.” That claim, for which there is no evidence, was even echoed by President Trump.

AD

In September, Guiliani appeared on ABC’s “This Week” and implicated Soros in a debunked conspiracy theory that suggests Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 Presidential election. He asserted without proof that “Soros was behind it.”

“November of 2016, [the Ukrainians] first came to me, and they said, ‘We have shocking evidence that the collusion that they claim happened in Russia, which didn’t happen, happened in Ukraine, and it happened with Hillary Clinton," he said. “George Soros was behind it. George Soros’s company was funding it.'”

AD

Nuzzi reported that she told Giuliani he sounded crazy, but he “insisted he wasn’t.” Asked by NBC News if his comments about being more Jewish than Soros were a joke, Giuliani said: “I’m more Jewish than half my friends.”

AD

In an interview with the network earlier this month, Laura Silber, a spokeswoman for Soros’ network, the Open Society Foundations, decried the conspiracy theories about Soros peddled by Giuliani.

“The anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and false allegations espoused by Rudolph Giuliani and his cronies are aimed at fomenting hatred, undermining democracy, as well as distracting from the impeachment process and the critically important national security and constitutional questions before Congress,” Silber told NBC.

Replying to Guiliani’s comments in a Monday tweet, Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League said opposing Soros isn’t what’s anti-Semitic, but “saying that he controls ambassadors, employs FBI agents and isn’t ‘Jewish enough’ to be demonized is.”

AD

AD

Opposing Soros isn’t what’s #antiSemitic.



Saying that he controls ambassadors, employs FBI agents and isn’t “Jewish enough” to be demonized is.



Our experts explain the #antiSemitism behind Soros conspiracies: https://t.co/rK4ZXecMxn https://t.co/uFvsRvB2Ys — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 23, 2019

Giuliani, who was mayor of New York during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, has emerged as a major player in the impeachment inquiry. During the hearings, Diplomats who testified said Giuliani spearheaded the effort to get Ukraine’s president to announce investigations into Democrats before Volodymyr Zelensky could visit the Oval Office. He is mentioned four times in the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky.

The Washington Post has previously reported that Giuliani played a central role in ousting Yovanovitch from her post in April. Earlier this month, he bragged about his efforts in an interview with Fox News, asserting “I forced her out because she’s corrupt.”

Read more:

AD