There is evidence to suggest that the hold and the investigations were tied.

The latest and perhaps most damaging: A new email that shows that a White House aide told the Defense Department that Trump wanted them to stop the process of giving the money to Ukraine less than two hours after Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president. The Trump administration was forced to release it this weekend by a document request by the nonprofit news organization Center for Public Integrity.

Here’s what we know and don’t know about whether and how Ukraine’s aid was directly tied to Trump

We know Trump held up the aid

He has said as much, confirming Washington Post reporting.

“I’d withhold again, and I’ll continue to hold until such time as other countries contribute,” Trump told reporters in September. The aid was released a few weeks earlier, after Trump was briefed on the whistleblower complaint about his work on Ukraine.

We don’t know why

Trump’s explanation about freezing the aid to force other countries to help out Ukraine came after this whole thing became public. This summer, officials said they were given no reason for the hold. We do know his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, publicly said it was for investigations into Democrats.

“[Did] he also mention to me, in the past, that the corruption related to the DNC server?” Mulvaney told reporters in October. “Absolutely, no question about that. But that’s it. And that’s why we held up the money.” He later tried to walk back his comments by saying it wasn’t a quid pro quo.

We know the aid freeze was mysterious — and some thought potentially illegal

Congress approved nearly $400 million to help Ukraine fight Russian-backed separatists in a war in their own country. The Defense Department had certified the money would be put to good use. But then Trump ordered it held up without explanation.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress were perplexed. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) even called Trump and asked why it was held and whether it was tied to political investigations.

White House budget official Mark Sandy testified that two of his colleagues resigned in part over concerns about the aid being held up. He was worried it would violate a law that requires congressionally appropriated to be spent in a timely manner.

We don’t know exactly when it got held up

The timeline of when it got held up is fuzzy. The process for giving the money to Ukraine was going smoothly until June 19. That’s when Trump started inquiring about the aid, after a Washington Examiner article reported on it.

Top officials, including U.S. diplomats in Ukraine, were notified that aid wasn’t immediately coming in a July 18 meeting. The Post’s Philip Bump has put together a detailed timeline of when certain people knew the aid was held up, and the earliest someone had said something was amiss was early July.

But there are some unanswered questions about the timing. If some officials said they knew the aid was held up then, why did a senior White House official order the Defense Department to stop it after the July 25 call?

And did Ukraine know about it? A Defense Department official testified that the Ukrainians inquired with her office about the aid on the day Trump talked to Zelensky.

A senior administration official told the New York Times that the timing of the email was coincidental to Trump’s call.

We know people had suspicions about the aid freeze, which they said the Trump-Zelensky call confirmed

When diplomats and national security aides said they heard or saw the contents of call, either in real time or after reading the rough transcript the White House released, many of them said it clicked that Trump was holding up the military aid for his own personal political benefit.

“President Zelensky had received a letter — congratulatory letter from the president saying he’d be pleased to meet him following his inauguration in May and we hadn’t been able to get that meeting and then the security hold came up with no explanation,” said diplomat David Holmes.

Holmes also said he thought Ukrainians could put two and two together as well, calling them “sophisticated people.”

That’s why this new email is so important. It further ties the phone call, where Trump made his political intentions known, to the aid being held up. The budget official in the email, Michael Duffey, told the Pentagon that Trump himself was focused on the aid and had ordered the hold, and he told the Pentagon to keep it on the down low. “Given the sensitive nature of the request, I appreciate your keeping that information closely held to those who need to know to execute the direction,” he said.

We still don’t for sure that the aid freeze was tied to Trump’s desire for political investigations

That is why Senate Democrats are calling on Duffey to testify in a Senate trial, and Sen Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is asking a government agency that helps Congress investigate things to weigh in on whether the aid being held up was illegal.

