Five candidates have already qualified for the next Democratic debate in January. The Democratic National Committee once again ratcheted up the polling and donor requirements in an attempt to narrow the field, despite a signed letter from nine candidates requesting that the rules be relaxed to allow a more diverse field to take the stage. All five qualifiers so far are white.

To make the stage in January, candidates need to register at least 5 percent in four polls approved by the party between Nov. 14 and Jan. 10, or at least 7 percent in two early-state polls (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada).

Candidates also need to earn donations from at least 225,000 unique donors nationally, and a minimum of 1,000 unique donors in at least 20 states, U.S. territories or the District of Columbia.

Two candidates who participated in the December debates — billionaire activist Tom Steyer and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang — have yet to qualify for this round. Both need more qualifying polls, while Yang has already met the donor threshold.

Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) has met the donor threshold but has had no qualifying polls in this or the last debate qualifying period. He has not polled at 5 percent since March.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) was just one poll shy of qualifying for the December debate — though she announced via Twitter on Dec. 9 that she would not participate in the debate, regardless of her qualification status. For January, she has yet to met the donor threshold or have any qualifying polls.

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg has polled at least 5 percent in enough national polls, but his campaign said he won’t accept political donations, which prevents him from reaching the donor threshold for January’s debate.

About this report

This analysis is based on rules set by the DNC. Individual donor numbers are reported by the campaigns. Polling totals are based on numbers compiled by Politico.