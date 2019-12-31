During a recent town hall in New Hampshire, Biden was asked if he’d consider choosing a Republican as a running mate.

“The answer is I would, but I can’t think of one now,” Biden said Monday to applause and laughter.

“I’m serious,” he added. “Here’s what I mean. Let me explain that. You know, there’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now, with the well-known ones — they’ve got to step up.” ”Whomever I would pick were I fortunate enough to be your nominee, I’d pick somebody who was simpatico with me, who knew what my priorities were and knew what I wanted to do," Biden said. “We could disagree on tactics but strategically we’d have to be on the exact same page.”

Joe Biden on whether he'd consider picking a GOP running mate: "The answer is I would but I can't think of one now." pic.twitter.com/4mGIIAwMR1 — The Hill (@thehill) December 30, 2019

Not long after the story went public, “Republican VP” was trending on Twitter. And the backlash from many on the left to the potential Democratic presidential nominee choosing a Republican as his No. 2 was swift.

AD

AD

If u still support Biden after he said he would consider a Republican VP, I have no words...this is insanity. It is based on ignorance about what motivates voters and why they voted for Trump. It was NOT for bipartisanship. They will not reward you for this Joe...retire now — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) December 30, 2019

Joe Biden is only committed to serving a single term and says he would consider a Republican VP...



What exactly is the goal here? — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) December 30, 2019

Joe Biden says he would consider a Republican VP.



That’s just stupid. — Touré (@Toure) December 30, 2019

Some of the responses failed to take Biden’s statement into full context. The chances of the former vice president actually choosing a member of the GOP to join him on the Democratic Party ticket is low. He told those gathered that his running mate would need to share his priorities and be “on the same page” as him. And he admitted that he can’t think of a single Republican who fits that bill.

But the fact that Biden would not firmly reject the possibility of sharing a ticket with someone from the right is a reminder of a core piece of the former lawmaker’s political worldview: Biden thinks Republicans are capable of helping him make America great for everyone.

Biden is well-known for his ability to work across the aisle. The relationships he built during his time in the Senate have shaped his view of the GOP as people with whom he disagrees politically but can still find enough common ground. But in the current political era where Republican lawmakers are known mostly for their loyalty to Trump, Biden has attracted the scorn of liberals who think he is naive or simply ill-equipped to be the leader liberals want to lead America away from Trumpism.

AD

AD

As vocal as the Democratic base often is, the group may make up less of a percentage of the left — and particularly the voters Biden hopes to win — than some believe. Only 28 percent of Americans consider themselves Democrats, according to Gallup — and that includes moderate Democrats.

If Biden is going to return to Washington, this time as president, it’s not likely to be solely because of the support of the left, which right now is more likely to back Sens. Bernie Sanders (I.-Vt.) or Elizabeth Warren (D.-Mass). And Biden seems to believe that the best way to get Trump out of office is by running a campaign that holds out hope that there are Republicans who will find his vision for America more attractive than that of the current administration.

AD