Gay rights advocate Vin Testa waves a rainbow flag in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 26, 2013. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

For the first time since the dramatic change in public opinion around gay rights, Democratic presidential candidates will be invited to participate in a forum focused exclusively on LGBT policies.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 10, which is National Coming Out Day. Hosted by the Human Rights Campaign and the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, the 2020 candidates will discuss topics related to hate crimes, bullying and transgender rights.

The HRC Foundation held presidential forums for Democratic primary candidates in 2004 and 2008. In 2012 and 2016, they did not hold one for the large Republican primary fields.

Since that 2008 forum, the United States has made tremendous strides in public attitudes and laws related to the LGBT community. That year, 55 percent of Americans believed gay and lesbian relations between consenting adults should be legal, according to Gallup polling. In May 2018, that opinion rose to 75 percent.

In 2008, then-candidate Barack Obama supported civil unions between same-sex couples, but not marriage — a position he “evolved” on over his presidency.

Since 2013, the first openly bisexual and the first openly gay man and woman of color were elected to Congress.

In the last decade, same-sex marriage has been made legal, attacks against someone based on sexual orientation or gender identity have been added to the list of federal hate crimes, and the law banning LGBT Americans from serving openly in the military has been repealed.

But inequities remain, and President Trump has supported policies that have undermined LGBT rights such as his ban on transgender people serving in the military and his nomination of judges hostile to gay rights.

“If any LGBTQ person were to take a cross-country drive from HRC headquarters in Washington, D.C., to UCLA’s campus, their rights and protections under the law would change dozens of times at every city line and state border,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in statement. “Millions of LGBTQ people will have their rights on the ballot in 2020 — but today we are also a powerful voting bloc that will help determine the outcome. We’re excited to partner with UCLA Luskin and create an opportunity to hear candidates’ agendas for moving equality forward.”

HRC is using the DNC’s guidelines for inviting candidates to the debate, which requires them to receive donations from 65,000 people across 20 different states or receive 1 percent or higher support in three national polls.

Notably, the first gay politician to run for president, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg from Indiana, has said he’s met the donor threshold to be included in the debates.