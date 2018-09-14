DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is scheduled to visit Iowa next week to campaign for Democrats as he weighs a campaign for the 2020 presidential nomination. Iowa holds the leadoff caucus in the presidential race.

According to a press release from the Iowa Democratic Party, McAuliffe is the guest at the first in a series of voter outreach events aimed at encouraging turnout for the Nov. 6 election.

McAuliffe, a former Democratic National Committee chairman, has been in touch with some influential Democratic operatives in Iowa and nationally who say he is seriously considering a 2020 campaign.

The announcement follows last week’s announcement that New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, also weighing a 2020 campaign, is scheduled to headline the Iowa Democratic Party’s marquee fall fundraiser on Oct. 6.

