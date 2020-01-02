Castro, who served in the administration of America’s first black president, spoke about identity — particularly race — in ways that often put him on the left of his opponents and drew praise from many in the left’s base. But that praise never translated into significant support. Castro did not qualify for the December Democratic debate, and in the most recent Quinnipiac University poll, he received 2 percent of support.

“I’m so proud of the campaign we’ve run together,” he said in a video. “We’ve shaped the conversation on so many important issues in this race, stood up for the most vulnerable people and given a voice to those who are often forgotten.”

Systemic racism in America is a common topic for those on the left, particularly during the administration of President Trump. But some others see racial discrimination in terms of isolated instances. Castro pushed for conversations on racism and explained how racial discrimination is inherent in many areas ranging from climate change to economics to housing.

“There isn’t one Black vote, Latinx vote, Indigenous vote, or Asian vote,” he tweeted in November. “People of color, like all voters, care about the issues that impact our families and our communities. On this campaign, everyone counts.”

Reparations

Among the Democratic candidates open to studying the issue of reparations, which even some leading Democratic nominees haven’t gotten behind, Castro stood out in his backing for compensating the descendants of black people enslaved in the United States.

In February, Castro expressed his support for reparations more directly than most of his competitors in a conversation about the U.S. government’s role in the enslavement of black people.

“It is interesting to me that under our Constitution and otherwise, that we compensate people if we take their property,” he said on MSNBC. “Shouldn’t we compensate people if they were property sanctioned by the state?”

Trans women of color

While most Democratic candidates spoke about the need for expanding rights for LGBTQ people, Castro often addressed challenges in the transgender community, a topic that consistently gets overlooked. In November, on the Transgender Day of Remembrance, Castro spoke about growing acts of violence against transgender women of color, a group that struggles with poverty.

“We need to alleviate their struggle to make ends meet — see their humanity — and take action to end the violence they face,” he tweeted.

The murders of Black trans women is a national crisis that demands justice. My condolences to Yahira Nesby’s family and friends.



Everyone person deserves to be safe and free from fear. https://t.co/be6mOEk4E6 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 21, 2019

Education

Castro addressed racial segregation in neighborhoods and how that affects school funding and student performance.

These videos are a horrifying display of the discrimination against Black children at schools.



We must end the school-to-prison pipeline—eliminate the use of officers as disciplinary agents, reduce biases, and ensure our schools are places of learning, not punishment. https://t.co/p9KsPnEE1Y — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) November 18, 2019

Addressing the achievement gaps between white students and students of color was a key part of his education platform.

In November, he tweeted:

Black and Brown families value education the same as white families.



But even 65 years after Brown v Board, someone’s zip code too often predicts their success.



As long as neighborhoods remain segregated by race and income, the quality of our schools will be segregated too. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) November 26, 2019

Police brutality

Castro helped keep alive the topic of police brutality, an issue that seemed to die down after the 2016 election, by suggesting that police reform was still needed given the number of acts of police violence against people of color.

In response to reports that the president of a NYPD police union shared a racist video, Castro asked:

“How can a police officer do his or her job well if they don’t even respect the people they police? They can’t. We need police reform, and I have a plan to do it.”

