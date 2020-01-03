Democrats expressed concern that the escalation of tensions with Iran is a dangerous step toward war and complained that Trump ordered the strike against Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani without congressional input.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) criticized “provocative and disproportionate actions,” saying in a statement that the airstrikes were conducted “without the consultation of the Congress” and that the full body “must be immediately briefed on this serious situation and on the next steps under consideration by the Administration, including the significant escalation of the deployment of additional troops to the region.”

“America — and the world — cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return,” Pelosi said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) praised the killing of Soleimani as a “statement to those seeking to attack America.” Trump, McCarthy said, had responded appropriately to violence by Iranian-backed groups in Iraq, including an attempt to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

“In a display of resolve and strength, we struck the leader of those attacking our sovereign U.S. territories,” he said.

In a testament to the split-screen nature of the response in Washington, members of Congressional committees on foreign affairs gave diametrically opposed statements divided along party lines.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James E. Risch (R-Idaho) offered his “congratulations to President Trump on his decisive action and successful outcome” and said in a statement that “the U.S. will always vigorously defend our interests and allies in the face of terrorist conduct and provocations.”

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.) had a different outlook. Soleimani “had the blood of Americans on his hands and I won’t grieve his death,” he said in a statement. “But many will consider him a martyr and I’m deeply concerned about the repercussions of tonight’s strike.”

Echoing Pelosi, Engel added that the strike “went forward with no notification or consultation with Congress. To push ahead with an action of this gravity without involving Congress raises serious legal problems and is an affront to Congress’s powers as a coequal branch of government. Even if this strike was in self-defense, no current congressional authorization covered it and the President needs to notify Congress within 48 hours pursuant to the War Powers Resolution. The law requires notification so the President can’t plunge the United States into ill-considered wars.”

But Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said Friday morning on Fox News that he had been “briefed about the potential operation when I was down in Florida. I appreciate being brought into the orbit.”

Graham, a Trump ally, said on Twitter after the strike that “the price of killing and injuring Americans has just gone up drastically.”

“Major blow to Iranian regime that has American blood on its hands,” he said.

We killed the most powerful man in Tehran short of the Ayatollah.



This was not an act of revenge for what he had done in the past.



This was a preemptive, defensive strike planned to take out the organizer of attacks yet to come. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020

More reactions

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said “Soleimani was responsible for unthinkable violence and [the] world is better off without him. But Congress didn’t authorize and American people don’t want a war with Iran. All steps must now be taken to protect our forces against the almost inevitable escalation and increased risk.”

Joe Biden (D), former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate, said “no American will mourn [Soleimani’s] passing.” He added that Soleimani “deserved to be brought to justice for his crimes against American troops and thousands of innocents throughout the region.”

But, Biden said, that does not change “the fact that this is a hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.), a former Navy SEAL, called it “a great day for the fight against evil in this world.”

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, emphasized Soleimani’s roles in “nurturing the terrorist group Hezbollah in Lebanon; protecting and enabling the tyrant Bashar al-Assad in Syria; and destabilizing Yemen.”

“He supported militias in Iraq that killed over 600 Americans as well as thousands of Iraqis,” McCaul said. “According to the Pentagon, Soleimani was actively plotting more attacks on Americans. The President acted decisively to protect our country, diplomats, service members and citizens.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), another Democratic presidential contender, also denounced Soleimani while sharing concerns about the repercussions of his killing.

Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) warned of “another disastrous war in the Middle East” while recalling his opposition to other costly engagements abroad, such as the Iraq War.

I was right about Vietnam.



I was right about Iraq.



I will do everything in my power to prevent a war with Iran.



I apologize to no one. pic.twitter.com/Lna3oBZMKB — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 3, 2020

Other members of the Democratic field shared similar worries about escalation and questioned the president’s strategy on Iran.

We have a president who has no strategic plan when it comes to Iran and has only made that region less stable and less safe. More thoughts: pic.twitter.com/Cn25X4kOhQ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 3, 2020

Nikki Haley (R), the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said she was “proud” of the president’s actions.

Qassem Soleimani was an arch terrorist with American blood on his hands. His demise should be applauded by all who seek peace and justice. Proud of President Trump for doing the strong and right thing. @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 3, 2020

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who co-sponsored legislation to prevent war with Iran not authorized by Congress, said the Trump administration has “unfailingly raised tensions with Iran,” starting with its withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated with Tehran by the Obama administration and five other world powers.

“President Trump’s decision to kill [Soleimani] in Baghdad is a provocative act taken without congressional consultation or authorization, the potential consequences of which are unknown. The Pentagon in its statement characterized the strike as ‘a defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad,’ but the Trump administration’s repeated confrontations with Iran tell a different story,” he said.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), also a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, praised “decisive action” but noted the possibility of retaliation. “I now urge the Administration to be prepared for possible retaliation, including against U.S. troops stationed in the region, and to consult closely with Congress on any next steps should the situation escalate,” he said. “I hope Iran will realize its future depends on stopping its support of terrorism.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said he would be “pressing the Administration for additional details in the days ahead.” The United States and its allies must have a “coherent strategy for protecting our security interests in the region,” he said.

Katie Mettler and John Wagner contributed to this report.

