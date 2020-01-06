But as Trump finds himself on the precipice of war with Iran, that approach is looking far less than ideal — particularly when it comes to U.S. allies.

Trump’s foreign policy has always been a high-risk, high-reward proposition. The upside is that he throws his weight around and gets people to bend to his will, whether that be allies or adversaries. The play with Iran has always been that maximum pressure would bring that country to heel. Perhaps it still will.

But the downside is that people call his bluff — or that Trump finally goes too far. And if the situation with Iran does blow up into full-scale war, it isn’t just with Iran that it might have backfired; it could well be with the United States’ top allies, as well.

Trump’s Iran strategy was already a sore spot for them. After Trump withdrew from the hard-won 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018, top allies including Britain, France and Germany criticized the decision and even seemed to suggest it might have violated a binding agreement. They tried to salvage the deal by working with Iran to enforce it themselves, despite strong U.S. sanctions that crippled the country’s economy by hurting its oil exports.

Iran responded with provocations that have resulted in the questionable decision by Trump to kill the high-ranking head of Iran’s Quds Force, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Allies have avoided directly criticizing the decision, but they have tellingly called for de-escalation. Perhaps more significantly, Iran says it is completely suspending its commitments to the nuclear deal and abandoning its “final restrictions” on uranium enrichment unless U.S. sanctions are lifted. Suddenly the deal appears dead, despite the best efforts of U.S. allies.

Finally came Trump’s threat over the weekend to target Iranian cultural sites if Iran escalates the situation. This appears to contradict international law and could constitute a war crime. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo downplayed the possibility of such an attack Sunday, only to have Trump later double down. It’s the kind of thing that would be impossible for allies to sign on to.

And Britain has warned against such tactics, with a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasizing that there are “international conventions in place that prevent the destruction of cultural heritage.”

“You can read the international conventions for yourself,” the spokesman added. “It is the 1954 Hague convention for the protection of cultural property in the event of armed conflict.”

In the same interview, the spokesman declined to criticize the decision to take out Soleimani but also seemed to leave some wiggle room. “States have a right to take action such as this in self-defense and the U.S. have been clear that Soleimani was plotting imminent attacks on American diplomats and military personnel,” the spokesman said. The implication is that if the claim is correct, then the killing was justified, but it doesn’t endorse the claim.

And there are several questions about the actual imminence of such an attack. The Trump administration hasn’t supplied much information, and reporting suggests the intelligence might be thinner than we’ve been led to believe. Layer on top of that what happened with weapons of mass destruction in the buildup to the Iraq War, and it’s liable to lead to plenty of skittishness on the part of U.S. allies.

That existing skittishness will only be compounded by what has become of the Iran nuclear deal. It’s a deal that top U.S. allies clearly believed in and that Iran was abiding by (according to Trump’s own State Department), but is now apparently for naught. Any resulting hostilities will logically be viewed as a result of Trump’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal, and allies will have to make a hard call about whether to press forward with an ally that hasn’t been terribly honest or friendly.

From the start, Trump’s strategy toward allies has been that they need him more than he needs them and that he can pretty much do whatever he wants because of that power imbalance. He has often been friendlier with authoritarians than with leaders of liberal Western democracies. But there are times when alliances are necessary, and going to war in the Middle East would surely seem to be one of them. Just how much these countries might be willing to invest in Trump’s strategy, given all of the above, would seem to be an open question.

