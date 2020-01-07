That means a majority of Senate Republicans are okay starting the Senate trial without knowing whether witnesses — such as President Trump’s top aides — will be called. And that bodes well for McConnell’s ultimate goal: to keep his caucus in line and not have any witnesses at all.

Here’s a look at how a Senate impeachment trial could go if McConnell gets his way — and how Democrats hope to override it.

You’re reading a version of The 5-Minute Fix newsletter. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every weekday afternoon.

Here's how we expect a Senate impeachment trial to go if McConnell gets his way

1. Hold a Senate-wide vote on the broad parameters of the trial, like how long it should be. But not about whether there should be witnesses. That can come later, just like it did in the Bill Clinton impeachment trial.

2. Open the trial. With Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. presiding, Trump’s attorneys make their opening arguments and Democratic lawmakers appointed to argue the House’s case make their opening arguments. After swearing an oath to impartiality and listening to it all, senators can write their questions to each side, which Roberts will read out loud. (That stems from Senate rules to prevent grandstanding.) Also, that could take a while: One senator pointed out Tuesday that there were 104 questions during the Clinton trial.

3. Hold a vote on whether to allow witnesses. McConnell hasn’t outright said this, but he seems to be hoping that by that point, Republican senators will decide they know where this whole thing is going (to acquit Trump) and a majority of the Senate votes against hearing new evidence.

4. Vote to acquit or convict Trump and end the trial.

Here’s how Democrats hope they can derail McConnell’s plan

When they get to step No. 3 (the vote on whether to allow witnesses), Democrats hope to put enough pressure on Senate Republicans so that four of them vote yes, the Senate should hear from more people before they make a decision. If all Democrats vote united, four Republican defections would be enough to override McConnell.

Democrats specifically want to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton, who said Monday that he’ll testify if asked, and who The Washington Post has reported could share damaging information about Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democrats.

Democrats also want to hear from acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and two other White House aides involved in freezing Ukraine’s military aid this summer.

So is the math in Democrats’ favor? We’ll see.

Right now, Democrats have one Republican senator who also wants to hear from Bolton — Mitt Romney of Utah — and two GOP senators who are maybe sorta thinking about wanting to hear from witnesses — Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

That’s three senators, and they’re not guaranteed votes for witnesses. Democrats will need at least one more to make it to four.

And even if they succeed in hearing from more witnesses about Trump’s efforts to politicize Ukraine policy, would that testimony really persuade 20 Republicans to join all Democrats to vote to kick Trump out of office?

That would be a mass defection against the president the likes of which we haven’t seen in modern American history — and completely counter to the unwavering loyalty that Trump has received thus far.

