And it’s an off-ramp that Trump, according to his initial comments, appears inclined to take. We could get a better sense of that on Wednesday morning, when Trump is slated to address the nation about Iran at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Early indications are that the United States may have avoided any casualties, and Iraq’s government says it didn’t suffer any. Iran also followed up its attacks by giving conflicting signals about whether this could be the end of its military response to Qasem Soleimani’s death.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Iran “took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Zarif’s use of “concluded” suggests this will be the extent of the retaliation, and his comment about not seeking “escalation” suggests he’s willing to let this lie for now.

Key word in Zarif’s statement last night was Iranian operations have “concluded.” Might be true, or next attacks may be asymmetric and covert. But the word signals an opening for diplomacy and de-escalation: the Iranians have now delivered a face-saving, if ineffective, response. — David Sanger (@SangerNYT) January 8, 2020

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, though, offered somewhat different signals, calling “slap on the face” and saying it was “not enough.”

It is yet to be determined is whether Iranian leaders will be able to sell the success of the retaliation to their people. If it’s widely viewed as a weak response, there may be pressure to do more. Of course, the Iran heavily controls the media through which its citizens will learn about the strikes.

If this is the end of the retaliation — and that’s very much an open question, given Iran’s history of provocations and Khamenei’s comments — that would mean Iran’s response to the killing of its most important military figure will have been to inflict some damage on Iraqi military bases. If you were to have gotten that trade at the start of the week, before Trump made the controversial decision to take Soleimani out, it’s very difficult to say you wouldn’t take it in a heartbeat.

And Trump sounds as though he sees it accordingly. In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump began with “All is well!,” perhaps revealing his satisfaction with the lack of a more serious Iranian response.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

It’s important to emphasize how much Trump views international affairs in terms of wins and losses. Not only could Trump now say that he took out a man who killed hundreds of Americans without a more serious response, but he could also say that dire Democratic and pundit predictions of impending war with Iran — or even World War III — were overcooked. It’ll be perceived as a double win by a man who thrives on “owning the libs.” Combine that with Trump’s apparently rather sincere desire to get out of the Middle East, and there appears to be little incentive for Trump to respond with any kind of force.

The situation is, of course, fluid. Even if Iran doesn’t retaliate any further right now, the killing of Soleimani could weigh on any future military provocations and on potential future negotiations. Iran is still suffering mightily from U.S. sanctions, which is the reason for its provocations in the first place, and that friction won’t disappear overnight even if there is a momentary detente. Trump will continue to have to deal with Iran for the remainder of his presidency, whether that be one year or five years.

For now, though, we can perhaps be optimistic that this situation hasn’t escalated further. Trump seems to be.

