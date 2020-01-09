But as Democratic pressure has grown for Pelosi to submit the impeachment articles, some Democrats have come to Pelosi’s defense, examples of which you can watch in the video above.
According to Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the delay showed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is working with Trump on impeachment.
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) on Wednesday said the delay allowed more information on the Ukraine pressure campaign to come out.
And according to Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), it put pressure on Republicans to call for witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial.
But despite these arguments, little has changed with McConnell’s plans.
At least 38 Republican senators are still expected to vote against both articles, according to a Fix analysis. If that holds, it would be mathematically impossible for Trump to be removed from office.
There have been new developments in the case — including additional reporting on the Ukraine aid hold and former national security adviser John Bolton’s announcement that he would testify in the Senate if subpoenaed. But it’s far from clear that the delay in sending the articles was responsible for either of those.
McConnell has indicated he has the votes to proceed with an impeachment trial without an agreement on witnesses or documents.
And McConnell had already rejected Democratic calls for witnesses before the House impeached Trump in December (McConnell has called for voting on witnesses and document requests mid-trial).
In short, it is increasingly clear that Pelosi’s impeachment article hold has done little to change the underlying dynamics on impeachment and has delayed an impeachment trial that Democrats long said was urgent.
On Thursday, Pelosi was asked about this apparent contradiction and whether Democrats should be moving more quickly on impeachment.
“No,” Pelosi said. “I think we should move smartly and strategically.”