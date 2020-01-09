And now, in the last 24 hours, it’s become even more opaque.

Coming out of a private briefing on the subject Wednesday, GOP Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) decried the lack of information. Lee called it “probably the worst briefing I have seen, at least on a military issue” and said the administration had “not really” done anything to establish the imminence of the attacks. Paul added, “I didn’t learn anything in the hearing that I hadn’t seen in a newspaper already. None of it was overwhelming that X was going to happen.”

Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho), in contrast, called it “one of the best briefings I’ve had since I’ve been here in the United States Congress,” and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) called it “a compelling briefing” and said it was unthinkable that anyone wouldn’t support the strike based on the information presented.

It’s important to note that the libertarian-minded Lee and Paul are big proponents of congressional authorization for military action, so it’s perhaps not surprising that they would be some of the more difficult gets for the administration on this subject. But that’s still two GOP senators who say a GOP administration just hasn’t provided the goods — or anything close to it.

With that as the backdrop, Vice President Pence on Thursday piled on the uncertainty. Appearing on the “Today” show, Pence said the Trump administration actually didn’t share some of the most important information, because of its sensitivity.

“Some of the most compelling evidence that Qasem Soleimani was preparing an imminent attack against American forces and American personnel also represents some of the most sensitive intelligence that we have,” Pence told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie. “It could compromise those sources and methods.”

Pence added on Fox News that “we’re simply not able to share with every member of the House and Senate the intelligence that supported the president’s decision to take out Qasem Soleimani,” but “I can assure your viewers that there was — there was a threat of an imminent attack.”

So to recap: The White House is now saying the information provided to lawmakers indeed might not have been as compelling as it could have been, but that Congress and the American people just need to trust that it’s there.

As The Post’s Shane Harris noted, that’s difficult to swallow. Even if an administration doesn’t share all the information widely with Congress for fear of leaks, it generally shares highly classified information with a smaller group of high-ranking lawmakers who are experienced in intelligence matters.

Be skeptical: The executive routinely shares highly-classified information with lawmakers, particularly Gang of 8, who are notified about covert actions. Officials have also been talking for days about intelligence (in more than general terms, btw) that led to Soleimani's death. https://t.co/Pl5XSt28en — Shane Harris (@shaneharris) January 9, 2020

At the same time, the White House has already frozen out Democratic members of the so-called “Gang of Eight” by not informing them of the attack in advance, as is normal practice. And President Trump has sent signals that perhaps he doesn’t intend to be terribly forthcoming with the Democrats in the group, retweeting a claim from conservative provocateur Dinesh D’Souza that sharing such information with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) would be akin to sharing it with the Iranians.

Looming over all of it are the circumstances in which the strike was launched. Trump’s advisers reportedly delivered Trump a series of options to deal with an escalating situation with Iran, and killing Soleimani was the most extreme one included. Such an option is generally used to push the president toward a more moderate course of action. Trump, though, chose the extreme one.

If the attacks were so imminent and the strike so necessary, then, why was that labeled the extreme option? Given Trump’s unwieldy actions and declarations often force those around him to struggle to justify them after-the-fact, it’s not illogical to suspect there is a similar effort afoot here. That would sure explain the lack of transparency — even with Congress — and the conflicting signals.

Soleimani has indeed been estimated to have been behind the killing of hundreds of Americans, so the idea that he might be planning more such operations — especially at a time of heightened tensions between the United States and Iran — is certainly logical. That appears to be why the administration is emphasizing what he has already done. But this was sold as something that was imminent, and there are plenty of indications that the information as we understand it might not be overly specific. Milley’s comments certainly indicated as much, and Lee and Paul say there has been basically no new information shared with them to back up that claim.