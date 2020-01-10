Q: So the senators are lying when they say that — ?

POMPEO: We told them about the imminent threat. All of the intelligence that we have briefed — that you’ve heard today, I assure you, in an unclassified setting, we’ve provided in the classified setting as well.

Q: To be clear, you told them that embassies were ... to be targeted? That was the imminent threat?

POMPEO: I’m not going to talk about the details of what we shared in the classified setting. But make no mistake about it: Those leaders, those members of Congress who want to go access this same intelligence can see that very same intelligence that will reflect what I’ve described to you and what the president said last night.