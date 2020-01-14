The seventh debate of the Democratic primary is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Eastern time at Drake University in Des Moines. Six candidates will be on stage: former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); investor Tom Steyer; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

The debate is being held in Iowa in advance of that state’s caucuses, scheduled for Feb. 3. It is being hosted by the Des Moines Register and CNN. Here’s what to watch for. And read about what’s happening in Iowa, including Andrew Yang’s birthday party, in the Iowa Diary.