The debate is being held in Iowa in advance of that state’s caucuses, scheduled for Feb. 3. It is being hosted by the Des Moines Register and CNN. Here’s what to watch for. And read about what’s happening in Iowa, including Andrew Yang’s birthday party, in the Iowa Diary.
Yang participates in a tongue-in-cheek ‘alternative Asian debate’
Yang, who failed to qualify for the seventh Democratic primary debate, appeared Tuesday night on the “Daily Show’s” Instagram Live for an “alternative Asian debate” with comedian Ronny Chieng.
“I’m going to ask you some questions that some of our viewers will want to know the answers to,” Chieng said. “And by some of our viewers, I mean the Asian people. All of 10 of us.”
For about 30 minutes, the two had a tongue-in-cheek conversation ranging from the authenticity of the food at Panda Express to actor Dave Chappelle’s endorsement of Yang earlier Tuesday. For the record, Yang defended the fast-food chain — “You’re scared of losing the Panda Express vote?” Chieng asked, incredulously — and confirmed that he politely asks guests to take off their shoes when they visit his home.
Though the “alternative Asian debate” was fun (much like Yang’s pre-debate rally Monday night), it was also a nod at the actual debate’s lack of diversity. All six candidates who qualified for Tuesday’s stage are white.
What the polls say
Here’s where the candidates on stage stand, according to the latest polls:
Biden is first in national polling with 27 percent support among Democratic voters, according to a Washington Post average of polls from mid-December until now, followed by 18 percent for Sanders and 16 percent for Warren.
That trio is followed by Buttigieg at 8 percent in the national polling average, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg at 5 percent, Klobuchar at 4 percent and Steyer at 1 percent.
The race is even closer in the first two contests, in Iowa and New Hampshire.
In a Post average of Iowa Democratic voters’ support in polling since the beginning of January, Biden (21 percent), Sanders (20 percent) and Buttigieg (19 percent) lead the field together with Warren (16 percent) close behind. Next comes Klobuchar at 7 percent, and Yang and Steyer, both at 3 percent.
In The Post’s average of New Hampshire polling of Democrats since December, Biden and Sanders are nearly even at 23 and 22 percent, respectively, followed by Warren at 17 percent and Buttigieg at 13 percent. Next: Klobuchar (5 percent), Tulsi Gabbard (4 percent), berg (4 percent), Steyer (3 percent) and Yang (2 percent).
A debate against the backdrop of impeachment
The debate comes as Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the House will vote Wednesday on a resolution to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, letting the trial officially begin this week.
While the impeachment schedule didn’t affect this week’s debate, it seems certain to affect campaigning going forward, as four candidates — Warren, Sanders, Klobuchar and Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) — will be in Washington for the trial six days a week starting Jan. 21. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks, which will keep the senators out of Iowa, including possibly on the day of the caucuses.
Who’s still left in the field
January has seen three candidates drop out — first Julián Castro, former HUD secretary, then self-help author Marianne Williamson, then Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who ended his presidential bid Monday. Booker, who campaigned on the power of love and optimism, said he had beaten his fourth-quarter fundraising goal but didn’t have the money to keep running without making the debate stage and with an impeachment trial looming.
In addition to the candidates on stage Tuesday night (Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, Steyer and Warren), six candidates remain: entrepreneur Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), former congressman John Delaney, Bennet, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick and Bloomberg, who’s skipping campaigning in early states and spending hundreds of millions of dollars both on his bid and in an effort to beat President Trump.
Tuesday night’s debate is the first time this cycle that all the candidates on stage will be white, a lack of racial diversity highlighted by the recent departures of Booker and Castro.