Here’s where the candidates on stage stand, according to the latest polls:

Biden is first in national polling with 27 percent support among Democratic voters, according to a Washington Post average of polls from mid-December until now, followed by 18 percent for Sanders and 16 percent for Warren.

That trio is followed by Buttigieg at 8 percent in the national polling average, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg at 5 percent, Klobuchar at 4 percent and Steyer at 1 percent.

The race is even closer in the first two contests, in Iowa and New Hampshire.

In a Post average of Iowa Democratic voters’ support in polling since the beginning of January, Biden (21 percent), Sanders (20 percent) and Buttigieg (19 percent) lead the field together with Warren (16 percent) close behind. Next comes Klobuchar at 7 percent, and Yang and Steyer, both at 3 percent.