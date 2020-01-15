“The emphasis is on litigators, the emphasis is on comfort in the courtroom,” she said Thursday of her selections.

Here’s who they are and why Pelosi likely picked them for the most consequential part of the entire impeachment process.

Adam B. Schiff, House Intelligence Committee Chairman and lead manager

Why Pelosi likely picked him: When Pelosi embraced an impeachment inquiry into Trump in September, she chose Schiff to be Democrats’ face of it. The California Democrat battled with the Trump administration and his allies in Congress for two years as the top Democrat on the Republican-led committee investigating Russian election interference, and the close Pelosi ally has ben in lockstep with the speaker since they retook the majority in 2018. Schiff displayed a knack for distilling complicated subjects clearly and a willingness to go after Trump’s soft spots, like his campaign’s connections to Russia. His role on impeachment made him more of a recognizable national figure.

AD

AD

Schiff has been a member of Congress for nearly two decades, and on the Intelligence Committee he frequently handled sensitive matters and government secrets. Before becoming a member of Congress, he was a federal prosecutor in Los Angeles who prosecuted several high-profile cases.

His big moment on impeachment so far: All of them. Four committees were involved in this process, but it was Schiff, through his committee, that led the bulk of the impeachment inquiry. He was the ultimate overseer of subpoena decisions, Democrats’ strategy on fighting the White House for information and convincing current and former national security officials to ignore the White House ban and talk to Congress. After all that, he led depositions of those witnesses for weeks behind closed doors, and his committee was the one that held public hearings with a dozen witnesses that shaped what America knows about Trump’s intentions on Ukraine. Then they prepared a report on what they found, alleging Trump “subverted U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine and undermined our national security in favor of two politically motivated investigations that would help his presidential reelection campaign.”

Schiff emerged from being the face of Democrats’ opposition to the Russia investigation and then of being the face of Democrats’ impeachment of Trump relatively unscathed. Early on Republicans accused him of misleadingly paraphrasing Trump’s Ukraine phone call, (he did paraphrase it, accurately if unnecessarily dramatically). Schiff also gave a false statement about whether he had a heads up that an explosive whistleblower complaint existed, knowledge that gave him a tactical advantage when pressing the administration to release it. Republicans and Trump himself have made him the object of their criticism perhaps more than Pelosi, even as Schiff’s investigation bore out many of the allegations in the whistleblower complaint.

Jerrold E. Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee

Why Pelosi likely picked him: The New York Democrat leads the committee traditionally in charge of impeachment. He took Schiff’s impeachment inquiry down the home stretch, turning it into actual impeachment by helping draft the two articles of impeachment against Trump and then debating and passing them out of his committee for the full House to eventually approve.

AD

AD

Nadler has served in Congress for nearly three decades and has plenty of battle scars to show for it. From battling the National Security Agency on wiretapping Americans, to being an outspoken opponent of recent police brutality cases in New York, to writing the House Democrats’ amicus briefs before two major Supreme Court cases on same-sex marriage, Nadler knows his way around a contentious fight. He and Trump also have a feud going back decades over Nadler opposing a development Trump wanted in New York City. Nadler was in Congress for Bill Clinton’s impeachment as well and was an outspoken opponent of it, earning him national attention.

His big moment on impeachment so far: Shepherding the articles of impeachment through Congress, which first had to survive a 14-hour debate in his committee. Democrats were on a tight, self-imposed timeline to pass the articles before the Christmas break, lest they be accused of trying to impeach a president in an election year.

Zoe Lofgren, chair of House Committee on House Administration

Why Pelosi likely picked her: The California Democrat is a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee and is serving her 13th term in Congress. She is one of the most experienced members of Congress on impeachment. She was a Judiciary Committee staffer during the Richard M. Nixon impeachment and a member of the Judiciary Committee during the Bill Clinton impeachment. Also, the committee she chairs has experience overseeing presidential elections.

AD

AD

Her big moment on impeachment: It came when the Judiciary Committee was debating the articles of impeachment. Republicans tried to argue that you should be accused of a crime to be impeached, since Bill Clinton was impeached for things that matched up to the criminal code, like perjury. Lofgren tried to reframe that argument to say what Trump is accused of is more serious: “Somehow lying about a sexual affair is an abuse of presidential power, but the misuse of presidential power to get a benefit somehow doesn’t matter?” she said, in a comment that got picked up in national media.

Hakeem Jeffries, chairman of the House Democratic caucus

Why Pelosi likely picked him: The New York Democrat is the No. 5 House Democrat and a member of the House Judiciary Committee. Pelosi called him “an accomplished litigator in private practice” before running for office, and he has experience with the other side of the courtroom from when he clerked for a federal judge in New York.

AD

AD

His big moment on impeachment: During the full House debate on impeaching Trump, Jeffries tried to connect the moment major civil rights moments, arguing impeachment was more of a unifier than a divider and that Republicans were on the wrong side of history:

There are some who cynically argue that the impeachment of this president will further divide an already-fractured union. But there is a difference between division and clarification. Slavery once divided the nation, but emancipation rose up to clarify that all men are created equally. Suffrage once divided the nation, but women rose up to clarify that all voices must be heard in our democracy. Jim Crow once divided the nation, but civil rights champions rose up to clarify that all are entitled to equal protection under the law. There is a difference between division and clarification.

Val Demings, member of Intelligence and Judiciary committees

Why Pelosi likely picked her: The Florida Democrat is one of a few newer members of Congress to be named manager, serving her second term. She was the first woman police chief in Orlando, and on Wednesday Pelosi cited her law enforcement background as a strength. She is also likely familiar with the evidence, given she sat on both committees that handled the major public-facing parts of impeachment.

AD

Her big moment on impeachment: She had a couple. Early on, she managed to get two diplomats to confirm they didn’t think Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, was serving U.S. interests with his work in Ukraine. Then, as the Judiciary Committee was debating its articles of impeachment, Demings gave one of the most moving, emotional speeches of the entire two-day process. She spoke about growing up in Florida as a poor black girl and how her American dream story could only work in a nation of laws: “I come before you tonight as an African-American female. I come before you tonight as a descendant of slaves. Slaves who knew they would not make it but dreamed and prayed that one day I would make it. I come before you tonight proclaiming that in spite of America’s complicated history, my faith is in the Constitution.”

Jason Crow, member of House Armed Services Committee

Why Pelosi likely picked him: The Democrat from Colorado is in his first term as Congress. Before Congress, he served as an army ranger leading combat units in Iraq and Afghanistan and he was also partner in a law firm in Colorado. According the American Almanac of Politics, he wasn’t a prosecutor but he "conducted internal investigations nationwide, responded to emergency events and handled a wide-range of government inquiries.” He also represents the kind of district, a suburban one in a swing state, that Democrats will need to hold onto in November to keep their Democratic majorities.

AD

AD

His big impeachment moment: He didn’t have one. He is the only one of the managers who does not sit on one of the impeachment committees.

Sylvia Garcia, member of House Judiciary Committee

Why Pelosi likely picked her: The first-term Texas Democrat was a judge in Houston, then a state senator, and became the first woman and Latina elected to the Harris County Commissioner Court. She also became the first Latina elected to Congress from Texas in 2018, alongside fellow Latina Veronica Escobar.