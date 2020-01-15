Tonight, America will not see herself in full on the debate stage, but we must ensure issues facing people of color stay in the forefront as we address our future. Democrats cannot win in November without voters of color, and more importantly, neither can America. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/njFu1h6s6Q — Deval Patrick (@DevalPatrick) January 14, 2020

We have more billionaires in this race than black people. The debate will suffer from that lack of diversity. #DemDebate @CNN — Van Jones (@VanJones68) January 15, 2020

Even conservatives noted that the debates at this point in the 2016 GOP primary had more minorities than the 2020 Democratic primary debate.

Doesn’t seem to apply to the Republican Party.



Of our top 3 final 2016 candidates, 2 were minorities and all three were born of immigrants... https://t.co/Rfa1CnnNdz — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 12, 2020

The only explicitly race-based question from Tuesday’s debate went to former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg — and it was focused on his much-reported unpopularity with black voters, something with which every other candidate on the stage except for former vice president Joe Biden struggles, as well.

One could argue that every issue discussed at the debate — including health care, the economy and environmental issues — is race-related. After all, each of those topics concerns voters of color, as their communities are affected by them in significant ways — sometimes disproportionately so — when compared with white Americans. And although Tuesday’s debate stage did not reflect the racial diversity that voters on the left have said they yearn to see in their presidential field, candidates did make multiple attempts to incorporate race into their answers.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) said her wealth tax would provide universal pre-K, which would disproportionately benefit black and Latino families. Hedge fund manager Tom Steyer discussed the “need to redistribute money” to improve educational opportunities for children of color — “specifically black kids, specifically brown kids.” And Buttigieg mentioned the importance of helping black and Latino families particularly affected by climate-change-related issues, such as farming.

But the perception that candidates failed to address systemic racism as former housing secretary Julián Castro and Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.) and Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), who have all dropped out of the race, had done seemed prevalent among the political class most active on social media.

So only @PeteButtigieg gets asked about his Black support? What about @amyklobuchar’s Black support? What about asking each candidate about specific issues Black folks care about? — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 15, 2020

I don't know who won this debate, but people of color definitely lost.#DemocraticDebate — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 15, 2020

The actual — or even perceived — decline in conversations about the prevalence of racism is of great concern to some people of color because it reinforces fears that their votes are being taken for granted by the current candidates.

The Democratic Party has long won the support of black, Latino and Asian American voters — and that is likely to continue, given Trump’s low approval rating with voters of color, specifically black voters. But the party and its candidates should be aware of what can happen when black Americans question the commitment of the nominee to combating racism. Despite Hillary Clinton’s attempts to prove otherwise, there were reports that black turnout in support of her in 2016 may have dropped in part because her past comments about black people caused some to question her sincerity in fighting for racial equality.