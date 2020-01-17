By Terri Rupar ,
To become the Democratic Party’s nominee, a candidate needs to win a majority of the party’s delegates. Here’s how that happens.

Democrats divide their 3,979 pledged delegates among the states, the District of Columbia, territories and other jurisdictions without electoral votes. That is based on a formula that takes into account both population and the Democratic Party’s strength in particular jurisdictions. (While Massachusetts and Tennessee have similar populations and 11 votes each in the electoral college, more people vote for Democrats in the former than the latter, so Massachusetts has 91 pledged delegates and Tennessee has 64.)

Those delegates are then pledged to candidates on the basis of results in primaries and caucuses.

3,979

4,000 delegates

3,000

2,000

Super Tuesday

1,357 delegates

1,000

0

FEB.

MARCH

APRIL

MAY

Republican primaries have been canceled in some states, and the state parties have endorsed President Trump. While he has primary opponents, no polls have found levels of support that would challenge his nomination.

The first 41 Democratic delegates will be awarded in Iowa, on Feb. 3 — then 24 from New Hampshire, 36 from Nevada and 54 from South Carolina through the rest of the month. Then comes Super Tuesday, March 3, when 14 states, plus American Samoa and Democrats abroad, hold primaries and award a whopping 1,357 delegates. As of that date, votes will have been cast that determine 38 percent of available pledged delegates.

Feb. 3

Iowa: 41

March 3

Super Tuesday: 1,357

The rest of the primaries: 2,467

Next three

early states: 114

(New Hampshire, South Carolina,Nevada)

March 3

Super Tuesday: 1,357

Feb. 3

Iowa: 41

The rest of the primaries: 2,467

Next three early states: 114

(New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada)

A number of factors make the delegate story more complicated:

  • A quarter of each state’s delegates are awarded on the basis of the statewide vote, and three-quarters are usually awarded on the basis of results by congressional district. (Sometimes, particularly in states with just one congressional district, they’re awarded on the basis of results from a smaller jurisdiction, such as state legislative district.)
  • A candidate must hit 15 percent support to win delegates, either statewide or in a congressional district or smaller district. That can be difficult to achieve in a field as large as this year’s Democratic class. For example, if one candidate gets 40 percent support statewide, another gets 15 percent support, two others get 14 percent and others get less, only the first two will split the statewide delegates, proportionately.
  • There are still “superdelegates” — party officials and leaders and establishment figures — but their role has been reduced as part of changes the Democratic National Committee made after the 2016 primaries. According to the new rules, superdelegates will not participate in the first vote at the Democrats’ nominating convention unless one candidate has a majority of the pledged delegates. If the nomination isn’t settled going into the convention, the superdelegates’ votes then would factor into the selection of a nominee beginning with the second ballot.

Every state’s Democratic delegate total

Delegates
Feb. 3 Iowa 41
Feb. 11 New Hampshire 24
Feb. 22 Nevada 36
Feb. 29 South Carolina 54
March 3 Super Tuesday 1,357
Alabama (52), Arkansas (31), California (415), Colorado (67), Maine (24), Massachussets (91), Minnesota (75), North Carolina (110), Oklahoma (37), Tennessee (64), Texas (228), Utah (29), Vermont (16), Virginia (99), American Samoa (6), Democrats Abroad (13)
March 10 352
Idaho (20), Michigan (125), Mississippi (36), Missouri (68), North Dakota (14), Washington (89)
March 14 Northern Marianas 6
March 17 577
Arizona (67), Florida (219), Illinois (155), Ohio (136)
March 24 Georgia 105
March 29 Puerto Rico 51
April 4 107
Alaska (15), Hawaii (24), Louisiana (54), Wyoming (14)
April 7 Wisconsin 84
April 28 663
Connecticut (60), Delaware (21), Maryland (96), New York (274), Pennslvania (186), Rhode Island (26)
May 2 46
Kansas (39), Guam (7)
May 5 Indiana 82
May 12 57
Nebraska (29), West Virginia (28)
May 19 115
Kentucky (54), Oregon (61)
June 2 215
D.C. (20), Montana (19), New Jersey (126), New Mexico (34), South Dakota (16)
June 6 Virgin Islands 7

About this story: Data from the Green Papers and Josh Putnam of Frontloading HQ.