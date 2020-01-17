It’s transparent but people seem to enjoy it. So much so that politicians often do the same thing.

Granted, the way politicians deploy the tactic is a little different. It’s not just that Michigan is great or whatever but, instead, that they as candidates really understand Michigan, appreciate its problems and have thought about possible solutions. States, like individuals, often get shout-outs as candidates for office seek to build a stronger bond with voters using whatever tactics they deem necessary.

That was on display this week in Iowa, where six Democratic contenders for the 2020 nomination met to debate. Take Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), for example, who made the case for her electability by appealing to her shared background with the good people of Iowa.

“I am going to be able to stand across from [President Trump] on that debate stage and say to my friends in Iowa, ‘The Midwest is not flyover country for me; I live here,’” Klobuchar said. And everyone knows that the best audiences are in Iowa!

Iowa was mentioned by the candidates 14 times on Tuesday — a lot, but nothing compared to some of the home-crowd shout-outs we’ve seen. We know this because we went back to each of the seven debates (including the two-part debates) and tallied mentions of states by each of the candidates that were onstage.

The results looked something like this.

Note that the positioning of the candidates’ heads is random within a state. We excluded mentions of states as part of other titles (like the New York Times).

Our quoting Klobuchar was intentional. No one has dropped the name of a state more than she has. Over the course of seven debates, she’s mentioned different states 49 times. Her favorite is Iowa, which she’s mentioned 13 times, including six times on Tuesday alone.

She’s trailed, in order, by former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke (37 mentions of states), entrepreneur Andrew Yang (34), former HUD secretary Julián Castro (25) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who dropped the names of states 23 times.

You’ll notice, though, that three of those candidates are no longer running. O’Rourke dropped out earlier than Booker or Castro and appeared in only four debates. Meaning that he has the highest average number of mentions of states per debate. On average, he’d mention a state 9.3 times in any given debate. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who dropped out before O’Rourke, managed an average of seven mentions of states in her two debate appearances.

What state did O’Rourke mention the most? His home state of Texas, which he mentioned 27 times in the debates.

He accounted for nearly three-quarters of the mentions of Texas during the debates, pushing the state into second place for the total number of mentions across all of them. In first, unsurprisingly, was Iowa. Ohio, California and Michigan rounded out the top five.

You’ll notice that New Hampshire, the second state to vote, didn’t make the cut. There are two reasons for that.

The first is that none of the candidates is from New Hampshire. California is in the top five, for example, because Sen. Kamala D. Harris represents it in the Senate. She mentioned it 16 times during the five debates in which she appeared.

The bigger reason that New Hampshire isn’t in the top five — in fact, it’s ranked a paltry 19th on number of mentions — is that there hasn’t been a debate in the state. There have been debates in each of the other states on the top five list.

Ohio is only in the top five because it was mentioned 23 times when the candidates debated there in October. But even then, Iowa, California, Texas and other states got mentions, too — California and Texas primarily because Harris and O’Rourke participated in the debate.

You’ll notice another example of home-state mentioning. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has mentioned Oklahoma, the state where she was born, five times, including in October. She’s the only one to have mentioned Oklahoma.

Warren’s mentioned Oklahoma more than any other state. At no point did she mention the state she represents. Nor did anyone else; Massachusetts hasn’t come up at all during the debates.

Many candidates referred almost exclusively to their home states, generally as a way of establishing bona fides of experience. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was the only candidate to mention her home state of Hawaii, just as Gov. Steve Bullock was the only one to mention Montana.

Klobuchar has mentioned her home state of Minnesota five times — the same number of times she’s mentioned Michigan and two times fewer than she’s mentioned Ohio. She’s mentioned 15 states in total, more than any other candidate.

The second-most number of states, 12, was mentioned by Castro. He’s one of the three candidates to mention New Hampshire.

The only candidate to have mentioned New Hampshire who’s still in the race is Yang. Yang’s pattern of mentioning states fits with his campaign rhetoric: Heavily focused on the upper Midwestern states which, he argues, have suffered at the hands of automation in manufacturing.

Before he dropped out, Booker had similarly demonstrated a unique regional focus. In addition to mentions of his home state of New Jersey, he also mentioned Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina as part of discussions about political change.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) mentioned states relatively few times during his debate appearances. He’s averaged 2.4 mentions per debate, including two mentions of his home state of Vermont. He’s also mentioned Utah twice, each time in the context of having worked with Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) on legislation.

Sanders’s infrequent mentions were still more than both Warren and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, each of whom has mentioned states only 12 times. Three of Buttigieg’s mentions came this week in Iowa; each was a mention of Iowa itself.

Two of those mentions were explicitly the sort of shout-outs that we mentioned at the outset. Talking about climate change, Buttigieg said that it had “come to America from coast to coast.”

“Seeing it in Iowa,” he added.

Later, he was asked about his low levels of support from black voters.

“Nationally, I am proud that my campaign is co-chaired by a member of the Congressional Black Caucus,” he said, “and to have support right here in Iowa from some of the most recognizable black elected leaders, from Mayor Hart of Waterloo to former Representative Berry in Black Hawk County.”

When he walked off the stage, he did not say, “We love you Des Moines! You’ve been great!”