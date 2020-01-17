Asked, “Do you think the president should be impeached” by Matt Lauer back then, Trump responded with harsh words not for the impeachment process, but for Starr personally.

“I think Ken Starr’s a lunatic,” Trump said. “I really think that Ken Starr is a disaster.”

Trump added in the same interview: ” I really think that Ken Starr was terrible.”

Trump offered similar comments when Geraldo Rivera asked him about Hillary Clinton running for Senate from New York. Trump again brought up Starr on his own, suggesting he made her life a living hell.

“She’s had a very tough life the last few years,” Trump said. “I mean, what could be tougher than that? I mean, can you imagine those evenings when he’s just being lambasted by this crazy Ken Starr, who is a total wacko? There’s the guy. I mean, he is totally off his rocker.”

As impeachment was getting off the ground, Trump also appeared on Chris Matthews’s show and appeared to suggest Starr had manufactured the case against Clinton.

“Starr has taken something from nothing and brought it into this big crescendo,” Trump said. “But you know what? It’s got to stop. It’s enough.”

Trump is the first to admit that he is willing to change his opinion of people on a dime, though. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal in 2018, he admitted he attacks people viciously and then often comes around to them. “You see that a lot with me, and then all of a sudden somebody’s my best friend,” he said. “I could give you 20 examples. You give me 30. I’m a very flexible person.”

Saying things that Trump likes on cable TV is a surefire way to gain his good graces, and Starr has certainly done that. Starr began appearing on Fox News during the early days of the Russia investigation to cast doubt on the evidence against him. And Trump noticed and quickly began hailing the legal analysis of the man he once repeatedly labeled a crazy person.

“We’ve seen NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION....I have seen nothing, the firing of James Comey and all of the aftermath, that suggests that the President has obstructed justice because he’s exercising his power as the President of the U.S. I just don’t see it.” Judge Ken Starr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

Judge Ken Starr, former Solicitor Generel & Independent Counsel, just stated that, after two years, “there is no evidence or proof of collusion” & further that “there is no evidence that there was a campaign financing violation involving the President.” Thank you Judge. @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

It continued with the Ukraine scandal and ensuing impeachment.

Gerry Baker of @WSJatLarge “Do you think what you’ve seen rises to the level of impeachment?” Ken Starr, Clinton Special Prosecutor. “I don’t!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

“I don’t see anything that constitutes an Impeachable offense - Nothing here rises to the level of Impeachment. The Democrats are making a mistake with this secrecy.” Kenn Starr, former Special Prosecutor — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2019

Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel: “Does this reach the level of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors? My assessment of the evidence so far, NO WHERE CLOSE. The evidence is conflicting & ambiguous. Ambassador Sondland’s testimony stated that.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

Those appearances, as has been the case with so many others around Trump, now appear to have helped land Starr a high-profile gig.

But even as he has often defended Trump on Fox, there have been times at which Starr suggested the evidence against Trump has been compelling.

After U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland’s testimony about quid pro quos, for instance, Starr indicated it was a big deal. Some took his quotes out of context — including by taking things Starr attributed to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and suggesting they were his own opinions. But Starr did suggest the evidence was troubling and substantial.

Ken Starr: "This, obviously, has been one of those bombshell days." pic.twitter.com/g4QR84MYMc — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 20, 2019

“So, this obviously has been one of those bombshell days,” Starr said on Fox.

He added at another point, while emphasizing that Trump may have covered himself by denying personal involvement in quid pro quos: “It doesn’t look good for the president, substantively.”

Starr also criticized Trump’s tweet attacking his former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, while she was testifying to Congress, calling it “extraordinarily poor judgment.”

Former independent counsel Ken Starr criticizes Trump's tweets attacking Yovanovitch: "I must say that the president was not advised by counsel in deciding to do this tweet. Extraordinarily poor judgment ... obviously I think this was quite injurious." pic.twitter.com/BFTwqX12AD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2019

None of that, of course, is Starr saying that Trump deserved impeachment or to be removed from Congress. But the downside of picking TV pundits is that they may have said things that were unhelpful to you. And this is someone whose judgment surrounding an impeachment Trump once sharply derided.