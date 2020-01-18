So where does that leave us? And what impact could Iowa have on the candidates’ chances to win the nomination?

Below, our occasional, tiered rankings of the top candidates — this time, pared down to 10 candidates. As usual, No. 1 is ranked as having the best chance to win the nomination.

Tier 3

10. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii): Gabbard makes the list just ahead of the two candidates who didn’t, Sen. Michael F. Bennet (Colo.) and former congressman John Delaney (Md.), because she has actually qualified for recent debates and inched up in a few polls. That hasn’t been the case in Iowa, though, where the Register and Monmouth polls both had her at 2 percent. If she can make it to New Hampshire, she might fare a little better. (Previous ranking: 13)

9. Businessman Tom Steyer: The shock poll of last week came from Fox News. It was of the South Carolina primary, where Steyer somehow leapfrogged to second place behind Joe Biden, at 15 percent. He was also at 12 percent in a Fox poll of the Nevada caucuses (and 8 percent in another Nevada poll). We probably shouldn’t read too much into that beyond that the billionaire is spending heavily, and perhaps these states aren’t fully engaged. He’s also lagging far behind in Iowa and New Hampshire, so it’s not clear how much of an option he’ll be come late January. (Previous ranking: 12)

8. Businessman Andrew Yang: Yang missed a debate for the first time this week, which isn’t ideal for a candidate trying to expand his base at a crucial time. He’s around the low-middle single digits in pretty much every national and state poll, so you wonder how much upside is left. (Previous ranking: 11)

AD

AD

7. Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick: Patrick has been almost a complete nonentity after jumping into the race late. He’s not qualifying for debates, and he’s not drawing crowds on the trail. The only reason he’s in this spot? If the field, as it’s currently constituted, implodes, the party could look around for an established candidate who could steady the ship. But that’s a long shot, as is Patrick. (Previous ranking: 8)

Tier 2

6. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg: When it comes to that hypothetical, Bloomberg might actually be the first option. And his self-funding ability could make him an attractive fallback — again, in that very unlikely scenario. But he’s not qualifying for debates because he isn’t raising money, and he’s not even on the ballot in the earliest states. He did get an encouraging sign this week — and one he’d do well to play up — when a Michigan poll showed him leading President Trump there by seven points. (Biden’s lead was six.) (Previous ranking: 9)

5. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.): Klobuchar is the first candidate on this list who could have a fighting chance in the earliest states. But she hasn’t risen out of the single digits in Iowa, and that’s troubling for two reasons. One is that she’s a senator from a neighboring state. And the other is that Iowa has a 15 percent threshold for viability — meaning you can’t get delegates from a caucus site without hitting that number. More than the other senators, that makes her required attendance at Trump’s impeachment trial over the intervening two weeks far from ideal. (Previous ranking: 6)

AD

AD

Tier 1

4. Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg: The two most recent Iowa polls weren’t terribly good for Buttigieg. After polling in the 20s and even being in the lead in some polls, he’s back in the mid-to-high teens (16 percent and 17 percent). As with Klobuchar, there is a reason Buttigieg needs to do well here: It should be a great state for him, given his Midwestern background and style. He’s doing reasonably well in New Hampshire, but you have to think Iowa is his best shot at an early win. (Previous ranking: 4)

3. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.): The last time we did these rankings, Warren was the leader. She was at the top in most Iowa polls and the one candidate, besides Buttigieg, demonstrating momentum. Now that momentum is gone, she’s fighting for that 15 percent threshold, and she’s been left to quarrel with her erstwhile ally Bernie Sanders. The reason for that feud is pretty clear: A recent poll suggested she won’t be the second choice for supporters of Klobuchar, Yang or any other also-ran, so the 15 percent threshold doesn’t help her. She instead needs to pick off supporters from another leading candidate. And she’s mostly the second option for Sanders’s supporters. We’ll see if her late gambit works. (Previous ranking: 1)

2. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.): There were early signs that Sanders might struggle in Iowa, despite very nearly winning it in 2016. But he’s up there with the leaders now, and he has as good a chance as anyone. Keep an eye on this: If Warren is missing the 15 percent threshold across the state, remember that Sanders is the second choice for 52 percent of her voters nationally. That suggests he stands to potentially gain big. Sanders backers may not love that Warren has gone after him, but there’s a chance that it could be a windfall for him if it backfires. An Iowa win would be particularly great for Sanders, because he’d have a strong shot of following it up in New Hampshire, which he won in 2016 by 23 points. (Previous ranking: 3)

AD

AD