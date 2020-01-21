The Iowa caucuses will be in the past the next time the Democratic field takes the debate stage, marking a new stage in the 2020 primaries. The Democratic National Committee’s latest debate qualification criteria reflect that.

Candidates who earned enough support in the Iowa caucuses to win at least one delegate automatically qualify for the Feb. 7 debate — the last debate until New Hampshire holds its primaries on Feb. 11. The math that the Iowa Democratic Party uses to award delegates is fairly complicated, but candidates are not likely to receive any delegates if they do not win at least 15 percent support in a number of precincts.

Anyone who does not earn a delegate can still qualify through a combination of polling and unique donors. Candidates must register at least 5 percent in four polls approved by the party between Dec. 13 and Feb. 6, or at least 7 percent in two early-state polls (New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada only). They must also earn donations from at least 225,000 unique donors nationally, and a minimum of 1,000 unique donors in at least 20 states, U.S. territories or the District of Columbia.

All six candidates who appeared in the January debate have qualified for the New Hampshire debate. Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang remains a few polls short of qualifying.

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg has polled at least 5 percent in enough national polls, but his campaign said he won’t accept political donations, which prevents him from reaching the donor threshold.

About this report

This analysis is based on rules set by the DNC. Individual donor numbers are reported by the campaigns. Polling totals are based on numbers compiled by Politico.