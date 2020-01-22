“Hillary Clinton, about Bernie, she said, no one likes him, no one wants to work with him, he gets nothing done,” Bartiromo said to Trump. She asked if the Democratic Party was “colluding against Bernie again,” echoing a dubious theory about the party’s treatment of Sanders in his contest against Clinton.

“Well, they are. They’re really trying to take it away from him again,” Trump replied. Worth noting: a new CNN-SSRS poll released Wednesday shows Sanders leading the 2020 Democratic primary field.

He continued.

“I mean, when Hillary says nobody likes him, nobody likes her,” Trump said. “That’s why she lost. I mean, nobody liked her. She had every advantage. She had this big machine behind her. She had the Obama. She had — she had everybody behind. And it wasn’t even close. You look at 306 to 223. She’s the one that people don’t like.”

There are a lot of ways in which this is a baffling argument to make. The most obvious is that Trump’s presentation of the results of the 2016 contest — misstating the 304-227 electoral vote margin — completely ignores that Clinton received millions more votes than Trump did. There’s a reason it’s called the “popular vote,” after all, since the raw vote count measures who is more popular among voters. Clinton was, to the tune of 2,868,518 ballots.

He’s not wrong that Clinton was unusually unpopular as a candidate, of course. A Bloomberg News poll released shortly before Election Day that year showed that Clinton had a net favorability of minus-13, meaning that she was viewed more unfavorably than favorably by a 13-point margin. Polling suggested that Clinton was the second-least-positively-viewed major-party candidate in modern history.

The least favorably viewed candidate was Donald Trump. He, too, had a minus-13 net favorability in the Bloomberg poll, with a slightly higher unfavorable rating. In the most recent poll to ask about the two 2016 candidates, Trump fared worse, down to a minus-16 net favorability, while Clinton’s position has improved to a still-not-great minus-9.

If nobody liked Clinton, less than nobody liked Trump.

So how did he win? In part, specifically because each of them was so unpopular, as we reported in December. Exit polling showed that about 40 percent of voters liked Clinton but not Trump; an additional 36 percent liked Trump and not Clinton. Nearly a fifth of voters nationally had negative views of both major-party candidates.

The election likely came down to that 18 percent. While Clinton won almost all of the voters who liked her and not Trump, and Trump won the people who liked only him, Trump also won a plurality of voters who disliked both of them. Holding a 17-point advantage with 18 percent of an electorate of 137 million people gets Trump a net of 4.1 million votes.

As we noted last month, Trump’s margins with the don’t-like-anyone vote were wider in the three states that gave him his electoral college win.

Do you see the looming iceberg here? Or, rather, the two looming icebergs? It’s not clear that Trump does.

One is that he may not be so lucky in 2020. While polls have shown that the Democratic candidates aren’t particularly popular, most polls show them with higher favorable ratings than Trump at this point. If Trump’s not fighting an opponent down in the muck of unpopularity, things get tricky.

The other iceberg is that Trump might not have the same performance with those don’t-like-anyone voters. After all, in 2016 he was an unknown quantity, promising everything to everyone. Now, he has a record of three years in office, which will make it harder for voters to give him the benefit of the doubt. He’ll be facing someone who hasn’t been president — and who might therefore get the why-not vote that undoubtedly contributed to his 2016 success.

Consider a poll conducted by Quinnipiac University last month. In that poll, the percentage of respondents who viewed only one of the candidates favorably perfectly reflected the percentages of those who preferred only one of the 2016 candidates in exit polling that year. Quinnipiac found that 12 percent of the electorate viewed both Trump and Biden with skepticism.

Asked to pick between the two possible candidates, it wasn’t even close: Biden was preferred by more than half of respondents.

There are a thousand caveats that are useful here. Biden isn’t the nominee. He hasn’t been the target of months of general-election attacks. There’s no known third-party candidate as there was in 2016 who pulled some of the vote from that group. But this result does suggest that Trump’s opponent might not offset his own unpopularity in quite the same way that it did in 2016. Trump likes to claim that polling understates his support, but polling has been consistent about how people view Trump personally.