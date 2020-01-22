Impeachment: What you need to read

Here’s what you need to know to understand the impeachment trial of President Trump.

What’s happening now: Opening arguments have begun in the Senate impeachment trial.

What happens next: Under ground rules adopted early this morning, each side is given 24 hours to present their case over a three-day period. Here’s more on what happens next.

How we got here: A whistleblower complaint led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to announce the beginning of an official impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24. Closed-door hearings and subpoenaed documents related to the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky followed. After two weeks of public hearings in November, the House Intelligence Committee wrote a report that was sent to the House Judiciary Committee, which held its own hearings. Pelosi and House Democrats announced the articles of impeachment against Trump on Dec. 10. The Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. When the full House of Representatives adopted both articles of impeachment against him on Dec. 18, Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached.

