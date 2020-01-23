That power sits at the heart of the impeachment trial centered on the actions of the current chief executive, President Trump. Trump and his allies argue that the president’s demands that Ukraine launch investigations into former vice president Joe Biden and into a baffling, unfounded theory about Ukraine and the 2016 election were simply his leveraging his office on behalf of the American people. Democrats argue that, instead, Trump wanted to aid himself politically — by undermining a possible 2020 opponent or by undercutting the idea that Russia aided his election four years ago.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) offered a 10-point argument in support of the Democratic position during the House impeachment managers’ second day of presenting evidence in the trial on Thursday. Over the course of several hours he walked through each point, offering each as evidence that Trump didn’t want to help the country but, instead, himself.

It was an effective presentation — to a point. Below, each point from Schiff’s list, as it originally appeared, and an assessment of the case he made.

1. President Cared Only About Announcement Of Investigations. “The simplest way that we all know that President Trump wanted these investigations done solely to help his personal political interests and not the national interest,” Schiff said, “is that he merely wanted a public announcement of the investigations, not an assurance that they would actually be done."

The strongest evidence presented to this point was testimony from Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. In his public testimony, Sondland addressed this point in the context of a meeting in Washington desired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“You understood that in order to get that White House meeting that you wanted President Zelensky to have and that President Zelensky desperately wanted to have,” a lawyer for the House Democrats said to Sondland in November, “that Ukraine would have to initiate these two investigations. Is that right?”

“Well, they would have to announce that they were going to do it,” Sondland replied.

“Right, because they — because [Trump’s attorney Rudolph W.] Giuliani and President Trump didn’t actually care if they did them, right?” Goldman asked.

“I never heard, Mr. Goldman, anyone say that the investigations had to start or had to be completed,” Sondland said. “The only thing I heard from Mr. Giuliani or otherwise was that they had to be announced in some form. And that form kept changing.”

“Announced publicly?” Goldman asked.

“Announced publicly,” Sondland replied.

This is where Schiff’s excerpt ends. But Sondland then went on to offer a rationale.

"The way it was expressed to me was that the Ukrainians had a long history of committing to things privately and then never following through,” Sondland said. “So President Trump presumably — again, communicated through Mr. Giuliani — wanted the Ukrainians on record publicly that they were going to do these investigations. That’s the reason that was given to me.”

Schiff also pointed to former acting ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor’s testimony that he was told, by Sondland, that Trump wanted to get Zelensky in a “public box” on the issue, that it was necessary that Zelensky announce the investigations publicly.

“It was not sufficient to do this in private,” Taylor said he understood that phrase to mean, “that this needed to be a very public statement.”

That is not inconsistent with Sondland’s assessment of Ukraine’s unreliability.

Schiff also pointed to a note from Lev Parnas, a former associate of Giuliani’s, in which he’d written that a goal of his work was to get Zelensky to announce a probe. It’s not clear from the limited information in that note, though, that this was the only goal.

Assessment: While a compelling argument to Schiff’s point, the evidence is thin.

2. President Cared Only About “Big Stuff”: Investigating Biden. Trump and Zelensky spoke on July 25 of last year, with Trump pushing his counterpart to launch the investigations, including the one into Biden. The next day, Trump called Sondland in Kyiv.

David Holmes, a political staffer at the embassy, was with Sondland during the call. Afterward, Holmes testified that he “took the opportunity to ask Ambassador Sondland for his candid impression of the President’s views on Ukraine.”

“In particular,” Holmes continued, “I asked Ambassador Sondland if it was true that the President did not [care] about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland agreed that the President did not [care] about Ukraine.” (Holmes used a more adult phrasing of “care”.)

“I asked why not, and Ambassador Sondland stated, the President only cares about, quote, unquote, ‘big stuff,'” Holmes said. “I noted that there was, quote, unquote, big stuff going on in Ukraine, Iike a war with Russia. And Ambassador Sondland replied that he meant, quote, unquote, ‘big stuff’ that benefits the President, like the, quote, unquote, ‘Biden investigation’ that Mr. Giuliani was pushing.”

Schiff noted that this idea that Trump was concerned mostly about Biden was reinforced by Trump’s two calls with Zelensky, neither of which addressed the ostensible rationale for Trump seeking the Biden probe: concern about corruption in Ukraine. That argument, though, comes later in Schiff’s list, so we can address it then.

Assessment: This is Sondland’s second-hand assessment of Trump’s priorities. The president’s relative indifference to non-Biden-related Ukraine issues is better demonstrated elsewhere.

3. President Used Personal Attorney: This Isn’t “Foreign Policy”. During the July 25 call with Zelensky, Trump asked for the two desired investigations. When Zelensky agreed, Trump suggested that he’d put his counterpart in contact with two people, Attorney General William P. Barr — and Giuliani. Giuliani had also been identified as the point of contact for Sondland and two other officials on their work with Ukraine during a meeting with Trump in late May.

Giuliani, of course, is not a federal official. As he himself put it in a letter to Zelensky (provided to the House Intelligence Committee by Parnas), Giuliani is “private counsel to President Donald J. Trump” and “represent[s] him as a private citizen, not as President of the United States.”

To the New York Times, Giuliani made clear what he wanted from a planned trip to Ukraine last May. The information from investigations “will be very, very helpful to my client," he said, "and may turn out to be helpful to my government.”

Assessment: That Trump asked for Zelensky to work with Giuliani — and asked administration officials to do so as well — is one of the strongest pieces of evidence about where Trump’s focus lay.

4. Investigations Never Part of Official U.S. Policy. Schiff quoted testimony from the National Security Council’s Fiona Hill.

“We at the National Security Council were not told either by the president directly or through [then-national security adviser] Ambassador [John] Bolton that we were to be focused on these issues as a matter of U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine,” Hill testified about the investigations Trump requested. “So when you’re talking about Ukraine in 2016, I never personally heard the president say anything specific about 2016 and Ukraine. I’ve seen him saying things — plenty of things publicly, but I was not given a directive.”

More broadly, though, such investigations weren’t part of what the foreign policy staff sought from Ukraine. Trump’s claim that the Biden probe was about corruption ignores that there exists a process for evaluating Ukraine’s progress on addressing corruption, a process that had been completed as part of the Defense Department’s planned provision of military aid to the country.

That aid, of course, was put on hold by Trump — ostensibly out of concern for corruption.

Assessment: Schiff’s point is that a push for investigations of corruption or purported interference suddenly appeared last year — as did Biden’s presidential candidacy, as Schiff noted.

5. Investigations Outside Official Channels. Perhaps the most pointed evidence that what Trump sought was outside the scope of the government’s own efforts comes in other testimony from Hill. Sondland embraced the mandate to deal with Ukraine (through Giuliani), but that conflicted with Hill’s efforts.

“We have a robust interagency process that deals with Ukraine,” she testified. “[I]t struck me ... when you put up on the screen Ambassador Sondland’s emails, and who was on these emails and he said ‘These that these people need to know,’ that he was absolutely right. Because he was being involved in a domestic political errand. And we were being involved in national security foreign policy. And those two things had just diverged. So he was correct.”

Hill also revealed Bolton’s reaction to hearing about the campaign to pressure Zelensky to launch the probes: Bolton called it a “drug deal” being cooked up with Giuliani’s help and said he wanted no part of it.

At one point, Andrey Yermak, an aide to Zelensky, asked then-Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker to make a formal request for the Biden-linked investigation before finalizing a public statement about investigations desired by the White House. It’s not clear that such a request moved forward.

Schiff noted that a statement from the Justice Department released on the day that the rough transcript of the July 25 call was published stated clearly that Trump had “not spoken with the attorney general about having Ukraine investigate anything related to former Vice President Biden or his son.”

Assessment: This point largely overlaps with the prior point.

6. Multiple Administration Officials Reported Concerns. Schiff noted that testimony raising questions about Trump’s interactions wasn’t the first time those concerns had been raised. Witnesses “came forward in real time to report the president’s conduct,” he said — “career public servants reported this conduct in real time.” While not every witness did so, several made clear their concerns in the moment to lawyers or other staffers. One, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, twice contacted an attorney for the National Security Council.

The most significant expression of that concern came in mid-August, when an anonymous whistleblower submitted a formal complaint about Trump’s actions. That complaint spurred much of the subsequent investigation.

Assessment: One through-line of Schiff’s argument is that there was an expected governmental process for addressing concerns pertinent to government business. In the moment, the people who managed that process saw Trump’s actions as external to what was expected — suggesting that it wasn’t a governmental process.

7. Ukraine Expressed Concerns: Investigations Political . On July 20, Oleksandr Danyliuk, then-secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, expressed a concern to Taylor over the phone.

Danyliuk “emphasized that President Zelensky did not want to be used as an instrument in a U.S. re-election campaign,” Taylor testified. That came 10 days after Danyliuk had attended a meeting at the White House in which Sondland had tied the White House visit by Zelensky specifically to the investigations. Danyliuk, at least, understood that Ukraine was being asked to play a role in American politics.

Schiff pointed out that when Zelensky was asked during his first in-person meeting with Trump whether he’d felt pressure to launch the probes, the Ukrainian president’s first response was to want to avoid politics.

“I think you read everything,” he said, referring to the just-released rough transcript. “So, I think you read text. I — I’m sorry but I don’t want to be involved, to democratic, open elections of U.S.A.”

At that time, though, the questions about Trump’s activity itself had become a campaign issue. By weighing in on what Trump wanted, he understood that he was involving himself in domestic politics regardless of his opinion of Trump’s request months earlier. But he then acquiesced, saying that nobody had pushed him — an admission that was itself necessarily tainted by the power disparity between the two countries.

One thing Schiff didn’t mention was an anecdote he’s told repeatedly during the trial. Here’s how it’s put in the House trial memorandum:

“When Ambassador Kurt Volker tried to warn President Zelensky’s advisor against investigating President Zelensky’s former political opponent—the prior Ukrainian president—the advisor retorted, “What, you mean like asking us to investigate Clinton and Biden?”

Assessment: Ukraine’s contemporaneous concerns about the political context of Trump’s requests bolster the idea that they were not seen as a function of what the government itself sought.

8. The White House Attempted To Bury The Call. The complaint filed by the whistleblower revealed that the rough transcript of the July 25 call had been moved to a highly secure storage system shortly after the call was completed. Later testimony revealed that this followed Vindman’s outreach to the NSC attorney and was largely a function of concerns about leaks.

Schiff’s point on Thursday was broader: The administration also failed to brief administration officials, including Taylor, on what happened during the call in a break with standard practice. The administration also misled the public on the thrust of the call, though that had occurred with the transcript of a non-controversial April call between Trump and Zelensky as well.

“If the White House had nothing to hide, then ask yourselves, why did the White House read-out not mention any of these investigations?” Schiff asked. “Why not publicly confirm that Ukraine had been asked by the president to pursue them? Why?”

Assessment: Witness testimony suggested that Vindman and others didn’t necessarily see the move to the secure system as problematic. The point about not including the investigations in the public summary of the call does indeed suggest concerns about the discussion.

9. President Told Us In His Own Statements. When Sondland and Trump spoke on July 26 when the ambassador was in Kyiv, Schiff noted, Trump had one question about Sondland’s meeting that day with Zelensky: Was he going to launch the investigations? Similarly, once the interactions with Ukraine came to light, Trump repeatedly insisted that Ukraine ought to launch investigations of Biden (and so should China, he said at one point).

To some extent, this begs the question. If we assume that Trump really did believe that a probe of Biden was necessary to address corruption, it’s not inconsistent that he should continue to press for such an investigation. Of course, Trump’s desired investigations went further than that, and Trump’s focus on a Biden investigation necessarily ignores a great deal of evidence already uncovered which suggests that there was no fire under the smoke — and not much smoke.

Assessment: This line of argument doesn’t really help Schiff’s point.

10. President Did Not Care About Anti-Corruption Efforts In Ukraine. If we are to believe that Trump was in fact focused on corruption, it would seem natural to expect Trump to have broached the subject publicly at some point before withholding aid to Ukraine — or that he would have raised corruption itself in one of his two calls with Zelensky. He didn’t.

In November, we walked through all of the occasions on which Trump had publicly expressed concern about corruption, something he’d done only rarely as president prior to the emergence of the Ukraine issue. Only once did he publicly mention corruption in Ukraine before September of last year, in fact — and that mention was a May 2019 retweet of a New York Times reporter’s story focused on the allegations about Biden.

“The evidence and President Trump’s own public statements that made clear that when the president talks about corruption in Ukraine," Schiff said, "he’s only talking about that sliver, that little sliver of alleged corruption that just somehow happened to be affected by his own political interests, specifically to investigations that would benefit his reelection.”

He quoted from the testimony of Volker, one of the officials tasked with implementing Trump’s Ukraine policy in concert with Giuliani.

“In hindsight I now understand that others saw the idea of investigating possible corruption involving the Ukrainian company, Burisma, as equivalent to investigating former vice president -- Vice President Biden,” Volker stated.

Assessment: While that quote itself doesn’t quite get at what Schiff wants — Volker doesn’t say that Trump felt that way — it’s largely irrelevant. There’s no evidence that Trump cares much about corruption broadly, much less in Ukraine.

At another point Schiff offered a point that makes clear how difficult Trump’s position is to defend. It was only in 2019, Trump’s third year in office, that Trump decided to halt aid to Ukraine. The prior two years, it had gone forward — as Trump’s allies repeatedly note in order to show how Trump was committed to aiding the country.

This seeming ex post facto concern about corruption, in other words, only arose in July of last year, and only after Trump came across a news article that the Defense Department was moving forward with disbursing it. Only after Giuliani had started throwing mud at Biden and only after Biden was already leading the 2020 Democratic primary field. The aid was released not after the administration had completed a rigorous assessment of corruption in Ukraine; that assessment had been completed months earlier. It was instead released after public questions emerged about the cause of the hold.