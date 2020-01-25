It’s a bit like becoming deeply immersed in Harry Potter: an intricate world that spurs a community of enthusiasts familiar with every detail. Say Peeves to someone well-versed in the lore and they’ll understand what you’re talking about without your needing to go into detail. But some of that culture also seeps out into the mainstream, so references such as muggles or quidditch are more broadly understood.

Trump, creator and consumer of the world that revolves around him, sprinkles references to it in tweets and speeches with regularity. Some of it is apprehensible to casual observers; people certainly know who Mueller is, for example. Much of it, though, requires similar immersion in his world. Do you know who Ohr & Nellie are? If not, you may be a muggle.

That Trump's universe overlaps with reality both in detail and cast — [Bruce] Ohr and Nellie [Ohr] are real people — and that his galaxy of accusations receives coverage in the conservative media means that it's harder to dismiss. It derives largely from real things, real conversations and real acts, giving it a sense of plausibility — even if those real details are often misinterpreted in the exact way Trump claims his opponents misinterpret his own acts.

This context is important to keep in mind as attorneys for Trump begin the most important defense in Trump's political career, responding to the House's articles of impeachment and, more specifically, the House Democrats' presentation of the case for removing Trump from office.

In preparing for that rebuttal, which began on Saturday, Trump’s team had to figure out a balance between three points of focus. To some extent, they’ll likely want to respond to the House evidence on the merits, identifying gaps or overreaches in the assumptions drawn. They’ll also want to leverage the political moment, clearly, focusing on former vice president Joe Biden and using the attention of the trial to elevate the unfounded accusations they’ve trained on the possible 2020 Democratic presidential nominee. But they could take that further, looping in the broad galaxy of Trump’s counter-universe, suggesting that there’s a more nefarious conspiracy floating around, of which the impeachment effort is only a part.

On “Fox and Friends” Friday, Trump's personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani claimed to have evidence that the Russia investigation was concocted and that “actually it was the Democrats projecting what they had actually done in Ukraine.” Maybe Trump's team could focus on a similar strategy, casting the entire impeachment effort as not only unfounded but a disparagement of the opposition at large.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump’s lead attorney, Jay Sekulow, offered a glimpse of where his team might draw a balance between those three directions. He made reference to comments offered by lead impeachment manager Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) as he presented the case against Trump.

“Schiff just said that this idea of the solicitation of foreign interference is deplorable,” Sekulow said. “I wonder if he thought that about the fact that the [2016 Hillary] Clinton campaign had sought — I mean, it’s completely corroborated, it’s uncontested — the Steele dossier, who was utilizing both, supposedly, assets that a former British spy had in Russia to get information on the president. Was that not foreign interference? Was that not an attempt for foreign interference? So you can get on your horse and act haughty and proud about it. But you know what? Let’s look at what the evidence says. Here’s what the evidence says: There was foreign involvement. But let’s not forget where it originated from."

It’s worth quickly unpacking the claims Sekulow makes. They derive largely from that alternative galaxy, alleging that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign solicited the aid of a foreign government in her efforts to defeat Trump. That’s not true. A law firm working for her campaign hired an American company to research Trump. That firm then hired Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer, who used his contacts in Russia to compile reports detailing allegations against Trump. From a legal standpoint, that chain of connections is important, as we’ve explained before. But, importantly, this wasn’t Clinton seeking aid from Russia, despite what Sekulow says.

See how it works, though? Sekulow makes a whatabout-esque claim that requires some unpacking and explanation. It's a claim that is offered with some regularity among Trump defenders, an effort to demonstrate more nefarious behavior by a Trump opponent than what Trump stands accused of doing. Trump, of course, explicitly asked a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent Biden — which Sekulow waves away by dipping into the Potterverse.

If you're curious, Sekulow's comments then expanded outward to encompass the Ohrs.

This was Sekulow's first response to the reporters. He then noted that his team would focus on the Biden allegations (which are explained well here). The evidence-based case that the Democrats had been making for most of the week? Sekulow largely just waved it away.

“I’ve got a very easy response to obstruction of Congress,” he said. “This idea that you obstruct Congress by exercising — I’ve said this before — exercising constitutional privileges is absurd. Absolutely absurd.” He then pivoted back to the Steele dossier.

Everyone in the room understands that the bar for Sekulow et al. is very low, since the bar for the Democrats was so high. There’s little indication that any Republican will vote to convict Trump (and therefore remove him from office), meaning that Sekulow doesn’t have to do much to carry the day. His team does need to offer a sufficiently robust defense that the trial is seen as legitimate (aiding Republican senators up for reelection this year), but not much more.

We’ll soon see how Sekulow’s team approaches his broader defense. Perhaps the comments to reporters were simply an effort to inject conservative media rhetoric back into the media. Or perhaps this is the plan.