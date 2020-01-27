Of course, Bolton didn’t say much at the time of his termination, making that point a bit weaker than it might seem. Couple that with The Post’s determination that Trump has offered more than 3,000 false or misleading claims on Twitter alone, and its worth treating the president’s self-defense with some skepticism.

But there’s another question that the tweet raises. Trump’s administration has often hinted at a desire to invoke executive privilege to prevent conversations from being made public. Does Trump’s discussion of what he talked about with Bolton render the White House unable to claim that his conversations with his former staffer can receive that protection?

An expert who spoke with CNN indicated that it did. Steven Schwinn, a law professor at John Marshall Law School in Chicago who’s written about privilege and spoke with The Post by phone Monday, didn’t agree.

“Ideally what would happen is if the Senate wanted to hear from John Bolton, they’d call John Bolton. John Bolton would appear. And then if John Bolton were asked a question over which Trump thought that he should exert executive privilege, he could assert it at that point — but not categorically over Bolton’s testimony,” Schwinn said. “So a claim that he didn’t say something that John Bolton probably would not really impact the way executive privilege is supposed to work.”

“I don’t see anything where he is revealing information that would later foreclose an assertion of executive privilege,” he later added. “He’s saying, I didn’t talk to him about this — and that’s the opposite of what would what might waive executive privilege.”

Executive privilege, it’s important to remember, doesn’t work the same way that attorney-client privilege does. It is not the case that the president can speak with anyone in his administration about any subject and have blanket protection from having to reveal the contents of those discussions. It is a power that was defined during the battle between Congress and the White House of President Richard M. Nixon and has historically been upheld upon a court’s determining that information should, in fact, be kept private.

When Schwinn spoke with The Post last March, he noted that communications about national security are more likely to be treated as subject to privilege than, say, discussions of break-ins at hotels. Should Bolton seek to testify and the White House to block elements of his testimony, it could ultimately come down to the Supreme Court to determine where the line should be drawn. (Given Chief Justice John Roberts’s hands-off approach to his role presiding over the Senate trial, Schwinn figured that there would be no conflict in Roberts’s weighing in on such an issue.)

As with so many other things, though, there’s the-way-it-works and then there’s the-way-Trump-makes-it-work. Schwinn noted that Trump’s team had danced around explicitly invoking executive privilege, using the threat of it to fend off queries but steering clear of actually forcing the issue.

“Are they asserting executive privilege? Are they asserting something else? Who knows!” he said, imagining the response of Trump’s interlocutors. “We don’t know, and, therefore, we can’t defend against it.”

That said, he did have a view of Trump’s claims in this case.

“Just to be perfectly clear, I think he has utterly no claim of executive privilege here,” he added. “I think that the White House’s theory of executive privilege just is utterly unsupported by the Constitution or the Supreme Court’s rulings.”

In other words, Schwinn thinks that the Trump’s tweet didn’t further diminish the vanishingly small validity of any claims of executive privilege in this case.