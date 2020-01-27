Dec. 24. A July 25, 2019, email from a political appointee at the Office of Management and Budget. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone on the morning of July 25. Emails released last month show that, shortly after the call ended, OMB official Michael Duffey emailed OMB staffers about the hold on aid that had been put in place earlier in the month.

“Based on guidance I have received and in light of the Administration’s plan to review assistance to Ukraine, including the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative,” the email read, “please hold off on any additional [Defense Department] obligations of these funds, pending direction from that process.”

The halt in aid had been publicly announced within the administration a week before the Trump-Zelensky call. We also knew that the wording finalizing the halt was implemented late in the day July 25. But the Duffey email raises questions about why there was the need, in that moment, for such a message.

Jan. 2. More emails are released, including one tying the halt in aid to Trump. The site Just Security obtained messages from Duffey to other staffers including one that followed a meeting between Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper. Later that day, Duffey contacted the comptroller of the Pentagon, Elaine McCusker, telling her that there was “[c]lear direction from POTUS to continue to hold.”

The importance here is subtle, both tying the hold directly to Trump and establishing that Trump maintained the desire to hold the aid even after it was publicly reported that the hold was in place.

Jan. 14—17. Documents provided by Lev Parnas to the House Intelligence Committee are released. Parnas, a former associate of Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, turned over photos, text messages and written notes detailing parts of his work on behalf of Trump.

Among the new information was a note in which Parnas articulates one apparent goal of his work with Giuliani: “Get Zalensky to Annonce that the Biden case will be Investigated” — a reference to the push for a probe of Trump’s possible 2020 Democratic opponent.

Another document released by Parnas was a letter to Zelensky from Giuliani dated May 10 of last year, in which Giuliani asks for a meeting with the then-president-elect of Ukraine.

“In my capacity as personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent, I request a meeting with you,” the letter reads. At the time the letter was dated, Giuliani was planning a trip to Ukraine specifically to advocate for investigations that would “be very, very helpful to my client, and may turn out to be helpful to my government,” as he told the New York Times.

Jan. 16. The Government Accountability Office determines that the administration broke the law in holding the aid. As soon as career OMB staffer Mark Sandy learned that the aid to Ukraine would be put on hold last July, he contacted lawyers to determine how the office could avoid violating the Impoundment Control Act, a law limiting the president from interfering with congressionally appropriated funding.

Earlier this month, the GAO, a nonpartisan congressional organization, determined that the administration had, in fact, violated the ICA. While the GAO has regularly found that administrations violated the law (including, for example, the administration of Barack Obama), the finding muddied Republican efforts to claim that Trump hadn’t violated any laws in his interactions with Ukraine.

Jan. 16. Ukraine announces an investigation into Parnas’s efforts. Among the messages released by Parnas were ones suggesting that he was working with a U.S. congressional candidate to have then-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch surveilled in Kyiv. The Ukrainian government, seeing reports of that alleged surveillance, announced that it “cannot ignore such illegal activities on the territory of its own state,” although it had an established position “not to interfere in the domestic affairs of the United States of America.”

Jan. 25. Video of a fundraising event in April 2018 is made public. On Friday, ABC News first reported that there existed an audio recording of Parnas discussing Yovanovich at an event for a pro-Trump PAC in April 2018. On Saturday, a video recording including that conversation was made public.

The conversation raises multiple questions about Trump’s involvement in and awareness of Ukraine. Parnas’s argument that Yovanovitch had disparaged Trump prompts the president to quickly suggest that she should be fired (something that didn’t happen for another year). At another point, Trump asks Parnas how Ukraine would fare in a war against Russia. At another, he seems to be surprised to learn that Ukraine has oil deposits and to be unclear on the timeline of Ukraine’s having received antitank weapons from the U.S.

Jan. 26. The Bolton book allegation is made public. After leaving the administration Sept. 10, 2019 — one day before aid to Ukraine was resumed — Bolton announced plans for a book about his tenure in the White House. On Sunday, the Times reported that the book included documentation of a conversation between Trump and Bolton last August in which Trump specifically argued that the aid was being held until Ukraine announced the investigations.