Below are a few of the most interesting exchanges. This post will be updated as the question-and-answer session continues.

1. Trump legal team says that even if Trump was trying to help his reelection bid, that’s okay

The first question came from the all-important triumvirate of Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) — the three most likely GOP votes for new witnesses. It was about what the senators should do if they deduce that Trump had both official and personal motives for his actions regarding Ukraine.

Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin responded with a very broad assertion: that regardless of personal motives, as long as Trump had an official motive, “we think it follows even more clearly that cannot possibly be the basis for an impeachable offense." Philbin argued that senators would then be put in the position of trying to deduce how much of a motive for a decision was personal vs. official.

Then Philbin added, perhaps more interestingly, that it was impossible to completely separate personal motives from such decisions.

“All elected officials to some extent have in mind how their conduct, how their decisions, their policy decisions will affect the next election,” Philbin maintained. “There’s always some personal interest in the electoral outcome of policy decisions. And there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s part of representative democracy.”

There is no doubt this calculation often factors into lawmakers’ decisions. But “always"?

Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz later expanded on that argument, saying that even a president trying to help his own reelection bid could be construed as working in the public interest.

Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz: "If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment." https://t.co/jKErQcS1Iy pic.twitter.com/zo4rL6Zbla — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2020

“If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,” Dershowitz said.

That’s a remarkable claim.

You could also deduce from the question a possible off-ramp for Romney, Collins and Murkowski to vote to acquit Trump: the idea that he may have been trying to help himself, yes, but that he also had official motivations — however legitimate.

2. Schiff uses Romney in his quid pro quo analogy

When Dershowitz gave the quote noted above, he was asked — leadingly — about whether it is “true that quid pro quos are often used in foreign policy?” Dershowitz said yes, and used an analogy involving Middle East policy.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the lead House impeachment manager, though, was given a chance to respond to the loaded question and Dershowitz’s response. He pointed to the holes in that line of argument — namely, that not all quid pro quos are created equal. The problem, as Democrats have argued frequently, is when the quid pro quo is a corrupt quid pro quo.

And to make his case, Schiff used an analogy involving, perhaps not coincidentally, Romney. He took the event Republicans have often complained about — President Barack Obama telling then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on a hot mic in 2012 that he would have more “flexibility” to deal with missile defense after the election — and inserted Romney.

Schiff painted the picture: “President Obama on an open mic says to Medvedev: ‘Hey, Medvedev, I know you don’t want me to send this military money to Ukraine because they’re fighting and killing your people. I want you to do me a favor, though. I want you to do an investigation of Mitt Romney, and I want you to announce you’ve found dirt on Mitt Romney. And if you’re willing to do that, quid pro quo, I won’t give Ukraine the money they need to fight you on the front line.' ”

Schiff added: “Do any of us have any question that Barack Obama would be impeached for that kind of misconduct? Are we really ready to say that would be okay if Barack Obama asked Medvedev to investigate his opponent and would withhold money from an ally that it needed to defend itself to get an investigation of Mitt Romney? That’s the parallel here."

Schiff is inferring a quid pro quo from Trump’s “do us a favor, though” comment from his call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, it’s worth noting, and the transcript isn’t totally clear that was Trump’s intent. Still, the use of an analogy involving Romney seemed a clear effort to illustrate the case — perhaps to Romney himself.

3. A higher standard in the Senate, but no new evidence?

In response to a question from GOP senators about whether the standard for removal from office is higher than it is for impeachment, Philbin responded that it was.

“It is very clear that there is not any requirement for proof beyond a reasonable doubt simply for the House to vote upon articles of impeachment,” Philbin said. “There is a very much higher standard at stake here.”

He added: “The Senate sits as trier of both fact and law, reviewing both factual and legal issues, de novo, and the trial and the House managers are held to a standard of proving proof beyond a reasonable doubt of every element of what would be a cognizable impeachable offense here. They have failed in their burden of proof.”

Trump’s legal team would like a higher standard for removal than for impeachment for very obvious reasons. But they’ve also argued that the House needs to rely only upon the evidence it already had. If there is a greater burden of proof in the Senate, though, wouldn’t it follow that there might be a need for additional evidence?