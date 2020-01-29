1. Trump’s defense embraces the ’and so what if he did do it’ argument

So what if Trump did hold up Ukraine’s military aid to get them to make former vice president Joe Biden look bad? That argument was first made earlier this week by Trump defense lawyer and Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, who elaborated Wednesday in eyebrow-raising fashion in response to a question from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.).

“Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest,” Dershowitz said. “And if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

White House lawyers also glommed onto that “so what” defense Wednesday in a less-explicit fashion. “All elected officials to some extent have in mind how their conduct, how their decisions, their policy decisions will affect the next election. There’s always some personal interest in the electoral outcome of policy,” White House Deputy Counsel Patrick Philbin said.

In other words, if Trump did have politics in mind when he held up Ukraine’s aid and an Oval Office meeting, well, that’s natural and maybe even normal and expected.

Republicans who spoke to reporters at a break scrambled to respond and tried to distance Trump from Dershowitz’s point. “He said it’s mixed, he didn’t say it’s absolute,” Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said. “It’s from a philosophical perspective,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said.

2. The standoff over John Bolton testifying leans slightly toward Republicans

As Wednesday’s trial got started, Democrats got bad, though not surprising, news. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) is one of Senate Republicans’ most vulnerable members up for reelection this November, and he said he will not vote to hear witnesses, including Trump former national security adviser John Bolton.

Also, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said it will be an “uphill” battle to win over four Senate Republicans to have witnesses.

Also, Democrats are at risk of a high-profile defection on which witnesses to call. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) said he thinks it’s relevant to have Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, testify.

.@WillieGeist asks @Sen_JoeManchin if Hunter Biden is a 'relevant witness.' Sen. Manchin responds: "I think so; I really do." pic.twitter.com/ZESiUMWTWc — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 29, 2020

Meanwhile, it was revealed Wednesday that Bolton is in a battle with the White House over whether he can even publish his book as is. The National Security Council, which Bolton used to lead, said that Bolton’s book contains a “significant amount of classified information” and he’d have to rewrite it in concert with the White House if he wanted it published. Bolton hasn’t commented on that yet. But it’s fair to ask that if the White House is trying to block Bolton’s book, how hard would it fight his testimony?

3. The bulk of the questions so far have been about whether the Senate should allow witnesses

There has been some back-and-forth on witnesses in the Senate chamber, but there’s a raging debate outside the chamber. On Tuesday evening, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told his fellow senators he doesn’t yet have the votes to block Democrats from calling witnesses.

On the Senate floor Wednesday, Trump’s defense framed calling witnesses as a slippery slope that could hurt the Senate as an institution, by making them the investigative body: “I think it’s vitally important for this chamber to consider what it really means to start having this chamber do all that investigatory work,” Philbin said.

The prosecution argued that it’s normal to have new witnesses; that the investigation isn’t limited to the House in impeachment. Thirty-seven “out of 40 witnesses who testified in the Andrew Johnson trial were new,” said impeachment manager Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). (But using history as precedent in impeachment is difficult because this is only the third presidential impeachment trial ever.)

4. Most senators avoided asking risky questions

With some notable exceptions, the bulk of senators asking questions decided not to engage with the other side. Some of them asked questions that were sometimes transparently leading.

“Would you please respond to the arguments or assertions that house managers just made?” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) asked Trump’s lawyers, to laughs in the Senate chamber.

The result is that we didn’t get much substantive back-and-forth between congressional Democrats and the White House, for the first time in this entire impeachment proceeding. (The White House refused to participate in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.)

5. Republican senators on the fence about witnesses asked careful, critical questions

The very first question of the day came from the three Republican senators most likely to vote in favor of witnesses — Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah). And it was quite substantive:

If President Trump had more than one motive for his alleged conduct, such as the pursuit of personal political advantage, rooting out corruption and the promotion of national interests. How should the Senate consider more than one motive in its assessment of Article 1.

(Trump’s lawyers responded that you’d have to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that Trump asked for the Biden investigations only for political purposes to impeach him.)

Later, Murkowski also asked Trump’s defense to explain why they blocked subpoenas because the House didn’t formalize it’s impeachment inquiry with a vote. Later, she and others asked what standard of proof they should use when deciding whether to convict Trump.

Romney tweeted that he submitted a list of the following questions, all of which do seem aimed at trying to figure out whether Trump did what he’s accused of.

The questions I have submitted for the Q&A period of the Impeachment Trial: pic.twitter.com/JTHlKJfcNN — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) January 29, 2020

And perhaps most notably, Murkowski and Collins asked Trump’s defense whether Trump ever mentioned the Bidens before Joe Biden got in the race to challenge him — echoing a main talking point from Democrats. (The White House’s answer was essentially, “No, there is no evidence of that,” but the House investigation was run by Democrats, so can we trust what they found?)