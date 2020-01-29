One of the central differences between President Trump and past presidents — and most any other elected official, in fact — is that he wears his heart on his sleeve. And by “heart” I mean “anger,” and by “sleeve” I mean “Twitter account.”

When someone crosses Trump, he seemingly can’t help but make clear his dissatisfaction publicly. This is defended by his allies as his tendency to “counterpunch,” and it’s certainly true that this tendency has done little to alienate his base — quite the opposite, in fact. But it does mean that we often see occasions on which Trump has once praised people in his orbit only to later deride them as dopes, snakes or jerks.

The latest example came on Wednesday morning. Former national security adviser John Bolton, who served Trump from April 2018 until September of last year, has written a book that apparently alleges that Trump specifically tied aid to Ukraine to investigations Trump sought on a political opponent, a quid pro quo that’s at the center of the impeachment trial Trump now faces.

This could not stand.

Trump was pleased with Bolton at the point of his hiring …

… and continued to praise the job he was doing, as when he said in June 2018 that “Mike Pompeo has been fantastic. John Bolton, working together with Mike, has been fantastic,” or a year later, when Trump declared that “John Bolton is doing a very good job.”

Less than five months later, Bolton left the White House — one day before the aid to Ukraine was released.

Shortly afterward, Trump began accusing Bolton of impeding his administration.

Now that Bolton has indirectly aligned against Trump in the impeachment fight? The gloves are off.

From a 10,000-foot view, what’s remarkable about this shift is how familiar it now seems. We’ve seen the same pattern, over and over, with Trump attacking those he once praised — at times even attacking them before they leave the administration.

Some examples, listed in alphabetical order.

Steve Bannon

Served as chief strategist from January 2017 to August 2017.

When Bannon left the administration:

When Bannon was then cited as a source for a book critical of Trump:

Gary Cohn

Served as NEC director from January 2017 to April 2018.

Shortly after Cohn took the job, Trump praised him during a meeting.

“My staff has been amazing. Gary, as you know — you all know Gary from Goldman, Gary Cohn,” Trump said in February 2017. “And we’re really happy — just paid $200 million in tax in order to take this job, by the way.”

Then Cohn, too, was a source in a book critical of Trump.

“You know, Gary Cohn — and I could tell stories about him like you wouldn’t believe,” Trump said on “Fox and Friends” in October 2018.

Omarosa Manigault Newman

Served as director of communications for a White House office from January 2017 to January 2018.

During the 2016 campaign, Manigault Newman was an advocate for Trump’s candidacy.

“Omarosa, who’s actually a very nice person, but I don’t want to say that because I’ll destroy her image by saying that,” Trump said of her in September 2016. “But she’s actually a very, very fine person and a pastor.”

When Manigault Newman left the administration, Trump offered her kind words.

After she — you guessed it — wrote a book critical of the president, Trump’s tune changed.

Jim Mattis

Served as defense secretary from January 2017 to January 2019.

Trump was effusive about Mattis (whom he enjoyed calling “Mad Dog”) before nominating him to serve in the Department of Defense.

When it was first revealed that Mattis would leave the administration, Trump was complimentary.

Then Mattis’s resignation letter emerged publicly, in which he offered subtle criticisms of the president. Trump ousted Mattis early and undermined him publicly, even before he left his position.

That included unusual criticisms of Mattis’s judgment.

Anthony Scaramucci

Served as communications director for less than two weeks in July 2017.

Scaramucci’s brief tenure at the White House was a whirlwind. Trump at first defended Scaramucci by claiming that his new staffer had quietly endorsed his 2016 candidacy.

After leaving the White House, Scaramucci became a vocal critic of Trump’s, often in personal terms.

Trump noticed.

He kept noticing for a while.

Jeff Sessions

Served as attorney general from February 2017 to November 2018.

Sessions is perhaps the most famous example of how Trump turns on allies. He was an early endorser of Trump’s as a sitting senator. Trump rewarded him with one of the highest positions in his Cabinet.

When Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation on the advice of Justice Department attorneys, Trump at first defended him.

Over time, though, Sessions’s failure to engage in defending the president and launching investigations Trump sought earned him negative attention from his boss.

Shortly after the 2018 elections, Sessions was booted, with a now-familiar note of thanks.

That changed, as the Russia investigation continued to linger over Trump.

Sessions would even get pulled into other fights.

Yet Sessions, now seeking reelection to the Senate, has consistently defended his former boss (who remains popular in Alabama).

Rex Tillerson

Served as secretary of state from February 2017 to March 2018.

Trump approached the process of staffing his Cabinet as though he was casting the most important reality show of all time. Tillerson, then the chief executive of ExxonMobil, was the sort of pick who came straight out of central casting, as Trump liked to say about his team. Getting Tillerson to join was a coup that Trump bragged about regularly.

He expected big things.

But Tillerson wasn’t the type to sit quietly and simply acquiesce to Trump’s demands. He, like Sessions, was a target of Trump even while he still held his position.

By the time he left the administration, his relationship with Trump was tense. His replacement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has proven to be much more savvy about staying in his boss’s good graces — earning Tillerson some criticism as an aside.

As with so many others, public criticism of Trump has yielded a public response.

Bolton’s book about Trump is due out in March. Look for tweets along the lines of the one above when it’s released.