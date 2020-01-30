To a large extent, Trump's legal defense relies on the same sort of cherry-picking that Trump himself deploys when defending himself on Twitter. Trump was obviously concerned about corruption, his team argues, since on several discrete occasions he'd mentioned corruption to individual people. We've learned in this age of fragmented information both how to cobble together stories from scattered parts and how to cobble together impressions in the same way. Trump's team argues it's doing the former while often actually doing the latter.

Consider the issue of Trump’s focus on Biden. White House Deputy Counsel Patrick Philbin, defending Trump during the Senate impeachment trial Wednesday, argued that it was unfair to suggest that Trump was motivated by Biden’s candidacy for the Democratic nomination because when Trump’s attention first turned to Biden’s interactions with Ukraine, the former vice president wasn’t yet a candidate.

“As we know, it’s been made public, Mr. [Rudolph W.] Giuliani, as the president’s private lawyer, had been asking a lot of questions in the Ukraine dating back to the fall of 2018,” Philbin said. “And in November 2018, he said publicly he was given some tips about things to look into.

“He gave a dossier to the State Department in March of this year,” he continued. “Remember Vice President Biden announces his candidacy in April, April 25th. In March, Rudy Giuliani gave documents to the State Department, including interview notes from interviews he conducted both with [Viktor] Shokin and with Yuri Lutsenko” — former prosecutors general from Ukraine — “and those interview notes are from January. January 23rd and January 25, 2019. So months before Vice President Biden announced any candidacy.”

This is all true. Giuliani’s interactions with Shokin began in late 2018, according to the whistleblower complaint, which brought the Ukraine situation to light. In January of last year, Giuliani pushed to get Shokin a visa to come to the United States, telling his associate Lev Parnas that Trump was involved in the effort. When the visa was rejected because of Shokin’s history of corruption, Giuliani interviewed him by phone. Notes of that interview were included in a packet of material provided to the State Department in March. That material came to light last fall when the State Department inspector general released it publicly. The material was stuffed in Trump-hotel-branded folders and then into a manila envelope with a handwritten return address of “The White House.”

What Philbin's timeline skips over, though, is that Biden's formal announcement of his candidacy was by no means the origin of discussion about his running for president. In late 2018, polls showed Biden leading the Democratic field. While not running, Biden was already acting like a candidate, declaring himself to be “the most qualified person in the country to be president” and even getting a dog. The guy was clearly running for president.

Philbin's argument is that all of this passed without notice in the White House, that Trump was simply unaware that Biden might be a candidate at all.

Of course, that's undercut a bit by Trump's having been interviewed on Fox News on Jan. 12, 2019, where he was asked who he'd want to run against this year.

“You know, a lot of people say Biden’s doing okay,” Trump responded. “But he was always a one percenter. He was a 1 percent guy. He ran two or three times, he never got above 1 percent. And then Obama came along and took him off the trash heap, and he became a vice president, and now he’s probably leading.”

“I think he's leading right now, from what I understand,” he added a bit later.

Two days before that, Giuliani told Parnas that Trump was working on Shokin’s visa. The interviews with Shokin and Lutsenko happened about two weeks later.

Again, Philbin's goal wasn't only to dismiss the idea that Trump was focused on Biden but that he was focused on Ukrainian corruption. To that end, he noted several news articles raising questions about work Biden's son Hunter had done for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma in the months before Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25.

“In addition, in March of 2019, articles began to be published. Then three articles were published by ABC, by the New Yorker, and by The Washington Post before the July 25th call. Washington Post on July 22nd, three days before the call, has an article specifically about the Bidens and Burisma,” Philbin said. “That’s what makes it suddenly current, relevant, probably to be in someone’s mind.”

The Post article on July 22 focused broadly on Hunter Biden's work. It also included specific repudiation of the allegations at the heart of the investigation Trump sought from an anti-corruption activist in Ukraine.

If, however, it is immediacy which makes things “suddenly current” and pushes them to front of mind, there’s a more immediate bit of news that’s relevant to the July 25 call. That morning, Trump was tuned to Fox News, as he often is. He tweeted multiple times about a new Fox News poll being covered on the network.

Fox Poll say best Economy in DECADES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

At one point, the discussion on “Fox and Friends” turned to the Democratic field.

“When Democrats are polled, the number one thing they’re looking for in a candidate for 2020 is somebody who can beat Donald Trump,” host Steve Doocy told viewers. “And right now, so many people go, well, the only person that kind of qualifies for that is Joe Biden.”

About two hours later, Trump was talking to Zelensky.

Regardless, Philbin's entire line of argument was undercut a few hours later by his co-counsel Alan Dershowitz. Dershowitz was arguing that Trump's actions weren't impeachable, using a number of specious arguments.

In his comments, Dershowitz argued that Biden's candidacy was actually a reason to exonerate Trump. After all, the prospect of someone being elected president when his child was engaged in dubious activity should raise significant concerns.

“If [Biden’s] the president of the United States and he has a corrupt son, the fact that he’s announced his candidacy is a very good reason for upping the interest in his son,” he argued. “If he wasn’t running for president, he’s a has-been. He’s the former vice president of the United States. Okay. Big deal. But if he’s running for president, that’s an enormous big deal.”

What's remarkable about this argument is that it closely mirrors an argument that Trump's been misrepresenting for years.

Shortly before the 2016 election, FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were involved in a meeting with then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe at which the bureau was trying to decide how aggressively to investigate allegations that Trump’s campaign had coordinated with a Russian effort to interfere in the election. Some in the FBI argued that they should move slowly and not risk burning sources by digging too quickly. After all, Trump was likely to lose. Strzok disagreed, arguing that even the small chance of a Trump victory necessitated vetting his team. After all, you wouldn’t want, say, a national security adviser with links to foreign powers.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok wrote to Page. “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before 40."

Dershowitz was deploying the “insurance policy” defense on Trump’s behalf: Maybe Biden’s candidacy elevated the urgency of investigating Biden’s son. There’s no real evidence that this was Trump’s motivation, of course. And, sure, that’s the opposite of the argument Philbin made in the morning, but who’s counting?